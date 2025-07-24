West Lothian students join Gregor Poynton MP for Parliament Q&A

Two West Lothian school pupils have taken part in a special Q&A session with their local MP following their applications to the new Robin Cook Internship scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anaïs Bastin-Saliou from Inveralmond Community High School and Hannah Meikle from West Calder High School were shortlisted for the prestigious placement, launched by Livingston MP Gregor Poynton in memory of the late Foreign Secretary and former Livingston MP Robin Cook.

Although not selected for this year’s internship, both Anaïs and Hannah were invited to a special session at Gregor Poynton’s constituency office in Craigshill on Friday, July 11. During the visit, they met with the MP and members of his team to discuss the day-to-day work of a Member of Parliament and learn more about the world of politics, campaigning, and public service.

Speaking after the visit, Gregor Poynton MP said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregor Poynton MP discussed the work of an MP both in the Livingston constituency and in Westminster.

“The quality of applicants to the Robin Cook Internship was outstanding, and Anaïs and Hannah both impressed us enormously with their passion, intellect, and commitment to their communities.

“I was really pleased they could join me and the team for a behind-the-scenes look at our work here in Livingston. Robin Cook believed in opening doors to the next generation – and that’s exactly what this internship and these sessions are about.”

The Robin Cook Internship was created by Gregor Poynton MP to mark 20 years since the passing of Robin Cook, who served as MP for Livingston from 1983 to 2005. The scheme offers paid summer placements to S5 and S6 pupils in the constituency to learn more about public service and political life, both in Parliament and in the local community.

The first recipient of the internship, Lena Zielinska from Broxburn Academy, was announced earlier this month and is currently undertaking the placement.