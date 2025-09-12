What a hoot! Edinburgh care home welcomes owl-some visitors

A care home in Edinburgh has opened its doors to some feathered friends.

Residents at Care UK’s Cairdean House, on Redford Road in Colinton, were pleasantly surprised when a flock of owls flew into the home for a special visit.

They were able to interact with, hold and learn more about the wide-eyed creatures, prompting them to reminisce about animal encounters they’d had in their younger years.

Among the parliament from Owl Adventures was a Barn owl named Teddy.

Resident Margaret Robertson, 93, said: “The owls were lovely. I was amused at how good they were and friendly.

“The girl who brought them was great, also telling us about them all individually. There was a big one the girl held on her arm, and it stood tall then stretched out its wings – it was wonderful to see and watch it fly.

“It was a fantastic visit that everyone enjoyed. I hope they will be back again.”

Angela Burns, Home Manager at Cairdean House, added: “We’re always planning new activities and experiences to keep residents entertained and put a smile on their faces.

Care home residents Margaret Robertson (93) and Matthew Anderson (92) enjoy the company of a flock of owls

“Animal therapy sessions are a great way of improving relaxation and wellbeing in older people; the residents loved getting up close with the owls and learning more about the gentle creatures. The visit prompted everyone to share their own animal-related stories and it was lovely to listen to these cherished memories.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to Owl Adventures for a fantastic afternoon – we’re already looking forward to our next animal encounter!”

Cairdean House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to lead active and fulfilling lives. The newly refurbished home provides full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, with luxury facilities including a cinema room, hair and beauty salon and café.