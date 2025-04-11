Wheatley halfway to meeting target of recruiting 50 mentors for young people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wheatley is already halfway towards its target of recruiting 50 volunteers to support schools-based mentoring programme, MCR Pathways.

Scotland’s leading housing, care and property management group pledged earlier this year to sign up 50 staff to act as volunteer mentors for care-experienced young people.

The group has now recruited 25 staff who commit to an hour a week to help boost young people’s confidence and academic performance in schools across the central belt.

Wheatley is also guaranteeing work experience and training in housing, care, legal and digital for young people as part of their support for the organisation.

Sharon McIntyre, Chief Executive of MCR Pathways, and Lynne Michell, Director of Wheatley Foundation, sign the new protocol

Sharon McIntyre, MCR Pathways Chief Executive said: “Wheatley has been a real champion of our work to help young people reach their full potential.

“Care-experienced young people often have fewer life chances than their peers and it’s fantastic so many Wheatley staff have committed to helping overcome those barriers.

“This is another example of the huge contribution Wheatley makes in its communities and young people we work with across Scotland are grateful for that support.”

Laura Pluck, Wheatley’s Group Director of Communities, added: “We always want to help increase opportunities for young people and working with MCR Pathways is a great way of doing that.

From left, Wheatley mentor Brian Haddow; Sharon McIntyre, Chief Exec of MCR Pathways; Laura Crumlish and Lynne Mitchell of Wheatley Foundation; Holly Dillon; City Building mentor Louise Allan; Mhairi Taggart of MCR Pathways; and Wheatley mentor Kevin Smith.

“Mentoring helps build confidence and can improve school performance too. Mentors tell me how satisfying it is to make a positive difference to a young person’s life.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to sign up as mentors for MCR Pathways and help support young people.”

MCR Pathways operates in 10 schools in Edinburgh, at Broughton, Craigroyston, Drummond, Forrester, Gracemount, Liberton, Portobello, St Augustine’s and Wester Hailes High School and Leith Academy.