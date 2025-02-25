Wheatley Homes East to invest over £21m in communities

A social landlord with homes across Edinburgh, West Lothian and Fife has announced that communities will benefit from over £21m of investment in the next three years.

Wheatley Homes East is to invest millions to improve homes and neighbourhoods, transforming homes by making them warmer, drier and cheaper to run.

Between now and 2028, Wheatley Homes East will invest £21.7m in homes and communities.

The investment will see:

• new kitchens in 500 homes;

• nearly 350 new front or back doors;

• loft or floor insulation improvements in 330 homes; and

• extra energy efficiency improvements, including 50 new electric heating systems and around 450 new gas boilers.

The investment plans have been shaped by the views of tenants who asked for more money to be spent improving existing homes, while also making them more efficient to help with rising fuel bills.

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Wheatley Homes East, said: “Wheatley Homes East is committed to making homes warmer, safer and more comfortable for our families.

“These ambitious plans have been driven by the views of our tenants who want to see more money spent on improving our existing homes as well as on building more.

“This £21.7m investment is about ensuring our homes and communities remain great places to live and it forms part of our extensive programme of improvements to our customers’ homes and neighbourhoods over the coming months and years.”

In 2023-24, the last financial year, Wheatley Homes East carried out over 31,000 repairs, spending £6.8m on improving existing homes and £12.8m on repairs and maintenance.

Wheatley Homes East has almost 6900 affordable homes in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife and is part of Wheatley Group, which owns and manages over 93,700 homes across Scotland and was last year named as the UK’s biggest builder of social housing over the past decade.