Wheatley retains award for helping its young people get on in the workplace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wheatley Group has retained the prestigious Investors in Young People (IIYP) accreditation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s leading housing, care and property management group retained the award in recognition of the way it encourages and develops its young employees.

The IIYP accreditation, first awarded to Wheatley in 2015, is another way the Group is proving to be an employer of choice for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An assessor from Investors in People (IIP), the organisation behind the accreditation, spent three days at Wheatley in August, meeting young people and senior staff.

Staff and young people at Wheatley Group with Chair of Wheatley Group Jo Armstrong and Group Chief Executive Steven Henderson holding IIYP Gold Award.

The assessor stated: “Wheatley is committed to creating opportunities that help young people improve their lives and reach their full potential."

Wheatley Group, which has around 3000 staff, currently has 522 employees aged between 16 and 28, including 49 Modern Apprentices and 45 young people on its graduate programme, Ignite.

Louise Smith, Wheatley’s Strategic Director of Group People Services, said: “We always want to increase opportunities for young people and we are proud to retain our Investors in Young People accreditation. It’s a terrific achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our young colleagues, apprentices and trainees bring fresh ideas to the Group and accolades like this show they are getting the support they need to develop their own careers and to deliver the best services for our customers.”