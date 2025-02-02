Who are these people?

They are leaving the restaurant boat "Pride of the Union" at the aqueduct across the river Almond on the western outskirts of Edinburgh.

The photo is in the archives of the Ratho branch of Seagull Trust Cruises and originally came from the late Ronnie Rusack.

Ronnie was owner of the Bridge Inn in Ratho and operated two restaurant boats on the Union Canal. He was a founder member and former Chairman of Seagull Trust Cruises.

The mystery is that the photo filename is "KingSpain.jpg".

Mystery photo "KingSpain"

Some people in the group look as if they could be Spanish.

The man in uniform could be an equerry. A Spanish contact believes that the uniform is Spanish.

The man carrying the red lined coat resembles King Juan Carlos in the mid 1980s.

There is no record of King Juan Carlos visiting Scotland. He was in England for a short state visit in 1986.

Seems very unlikely that this was the King of Spain but the group look important so who were they?