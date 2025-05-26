Edinburgh isn’t just a city—it’s an experience. With its dramatic skyline, winding alleyways, and lively cultural scene, it effortlessly blends the charm of the past with the pulse of the present. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or you call it home, Edinburgh always finds a way to surprise you. In this guide, we’ve gathered top picks for what to see and do—from iconic sites to hidden spots loved by locals. Ready to discover the best of Scotland’s capital? Let’s dive in.

Study Historic and Cultural Attractions

You can start your journey by visiting Edinburgh’s historical and cultural landmarks. Whilst there are many options available, we believe the most important ones are the following:

Edinburgh Castle: We can easily say that this is the most iconic attraction in the city. It is located on top of Castle Rock and has a history of almost 900 years. It was the personal residence of Malcolm III in the 11th century and was in active use until 1633. You can join a guided tour and remember that when you get to the top, you will see a breathtaking view of Edinburgh.

Why Edinburgh Never Gets Boring

The Royal Mile: This is actually a general name given to a series of streets and covers a large part of the Old Town of Edinburgh. You can continue here right after your visit to the Castle because they are very close. You can find many historical buildings, shops and pubs here.

The Real Mary King’s Close: Most of the Royal Mile was demolished and buried during the Royal Exchange in the 17th century, but there are still parts of it underground that you can visit. This place was named after Mary King, one of the famous merchants of that period, and since this Close has hardly changed, it allows you to see what Edinburgh looked like at that time. However, we should also point out that it can be a bit of a ‘haunted’ vibe.

Palace of Holyroodhouse: This is the official residence of the British king in Scotland and has been in use since 1128. However, its history of over 800 years also makes it one of the most important historical structures in Scottish history. You should visit the gardens of this palace, and if you join a guided tour, you can learn about its connections to historical figures such as Queen Mary of Scots and Bonnie Prince Charlie.

The Edinburgh Dungeon: Did you know that there is a dungeon right under the city centre of Edinburgh? This place offers a live theatre show with visual effects and allows you to see important characters from the city's past up close.

After having a look at the city's history, how about visiting the museums? You can also find plenty of them in Edinburgh.

Enjoy Museums and Galleries

The following are some of the museums and galleries that are worth visiting in Edinburgh:

National Museum of Scotland: If you’re interested in Scottish history, start here: it’s free to enter and there’s plenty to discover about local culture. With around 2 million visitors a year, it’s Scotland’s most popular visitor attraction.

National Galleries of Scotland: This is probably the best place to visit for art lovers. You can browse both Scottish and international artworks. You’ll also find exhibitions by local artists here. The National Galleries of Scotland are open daily from 10 am to 5 pm.

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions: Do you enjoy optical illusions, puzzles, and the history of photography? You’ll find all of these and more here. It also has one of the best rooftop views in Edinburgh.

If you’re looking for a peaceful walk after the museums, galleries and historic buildings, there are several places to stroll around.

Stroll Through Picturesque Neighbourhoods and Gardens

To take photos and enjoy a pleasant walk with your family or friends, we propose you go to the following places:

Dean Village: It’s safe to say that this is a hidden gem. If you want to take stunning photos, Dean Village is a must-visit: most of the Edinburgh photos you see on social media are from here. It wouldn’t be wrong to use the word ‘picturesque’ to describe this village. Some places you should consider visiting here include Well Court, Dean Gallery and the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

Stockbridge: This is known as the ‘hipster district’ and is home to some of the finest examples of Georgian architecture. If you want to check out local shops and cafés during your walk, this is probably the best option. We also highly recommend going to the Stockbridge Market and the Royal Botanic Garden.

Looking for more outdoor adventures and a scenic view? Think about stopping by the following:

Arthur’s Seat and Holyrood Park: This is a place where you should go to witness a stunning 360-degree view of Edinburgh. However, it can be a bit physically difficult. It takes about one hour to climb, but if you take regular stops, it may take even longer. Yet, be sure it is worth it! When you finally reach the top, a breathtaking scenic view will greet you. This is actually an extinct volcano and is a great option for tourists looking for nature in the city.

Calton Hill: It has panoramic views and many historical monuments. If you want to watch the sunset, you may go to Calton Hill. It is included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site and is considered the birthplace of astronomy. At the top, you can see the ruins of the Observatory House from the 1770s. The route will take no more than 15 minutes and is not complicated. Don’t forget to take a photo of the Dugald Stewart Monument.

Princes Street Gardens: These are located in the centre of Edinburgh and date back to 1820. They were created after the Nor Loch was emptied and are very close to the Old Town. They cover ​​around 35 acres and are located north of the Royal Scottish Academy. This is a place known for its Christmas events, so if you go in December, you will have more to learn about.

Royal Yacht Britannia: How about visiting Queen Elizabeth II’s personal yacht? Active between 1954 and 1997, it is currently moored in Leith and has become a tourist stop. According to TripAdvisor, it was the number one attraction between 2023 and 2024. What’s more, you can do more than just visit: part of the Royal Yacht Britannia has been converted into a hotel, where you can stay during your trip to Edinburgh.

These are just the suggestions, but don’t stop there: there’s so much more to do and places to visit in Edinburgh. Just wandering around the streets of the Old Town can be a rewarding activity in itself. Come see everything this city has to offer!