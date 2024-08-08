With the holidays in full swing, Edinburgh’s EV drivers can get away with confidence this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the school holidays well underway, owners of electric vehicles in Edinburgh can confidently drive off on their UK break or take the family for days out, thanks to a five-point plan issued by InstaVolt, the UK’s largest public EV rapid charging network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open 24/7, InstaVolt has more than 60 rapid chargers across Scotland where drivers can recharge their cars, stretch their legs and enjoy some refreshments before continuing their journey. Some of its exclusive partners include Costa Coffee, McDonald’s, KFC and Starbucks. All chargers offer simple, contactless payment, no connection charge and no subscription.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of InstaVolt’s more popular locations for (EV) rapid charging Stations is Telford Road just off the A902. Delivering a rapid charge to get you back on the road quickly. Simple, contactless payment, no connection charge, no subscription. Just tap your payment card to start the charge and pay for what you use.

The five-point plan has the following tips:

InstaVolt Rapid Charger

Plan your route. If you’re embarking on a long journey, plan your route in advance so you know where you can recharge both your car and your passengers. Search online for websites and apps like ZapMap that will help you locate charge points along the way and placed near your favourite amenities

Check your charge. You’ll already know there are many factors which affect the performance of your EV’s battery, like using your air conditioning (or heating). While the warmer weather is kinder to a battery’s range, on very cold days the range could be significantly lower. The optimum charge for your battery is between 20% and 80%.

Know your range. This may seem like an obvious tip, but getting to know your EV’s range will be your best indicator of how far your car will travel. Make sure, too, that your tyre pressures are correct and limit the load of your car to only what’s necessary. Rapid acceleration and harsh braking use a lot of power. To make the most of your EV’s battery range, keep your driving smooth and steady.

Get the best out of a rapid charger. Once you’re recharged (mostly to 80%), move your car to allow others to use it and leave the charging station as you found it.

Have fun! More than anything, enjoy driving your EV. Some EV drivers have described it as being like travelling on a magic carpet with just the sound of the tyres as you glide effortlessly along!

Voted as one of Britain’s top rapid charging networks, InstaVolt’s chargers are powered using 100% renewable energy, easy to use and take contactless payment: there’s no need to sign up and no subscription required.

Drivers can also visit the website or download the Instavolt app to find their nearest charging station, search for real-time availability across its sites and pay for their charge, as well as checking the facilities available in each location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of the end of July, there are over 1,190,000 electric cars on UK roads and InstaVolt is working towards its target of more than 11,000 rapid chargers by 2030. InstaVolt’s Chief Commercial Officer, Simon Smith, said: “With the summer holidays well underway, it’s important that everyone looking to get away has a relaxing break. There’s still a lot of mythology around driving an EV, so we thought we’d issue our five-point plan to ensure that people get the best not only from their electric car but also from InstaVolt’s charging network.”

Simon added: “We’re powering ahead and to keep up with the increase in EV uptake, we’re adding more rapid chargers on a weekly basis. With class-leading reliability of more than 99% and installations of two or more chargers at many sites, EV drivers can be confident that when they arrive at an InstaVolt location, they’ll find an easy to use, working charger, without having to queue.”