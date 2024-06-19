Young Edinburgh dancers bake for Oxgangs

Girls from Mhairi Hogg's Dance School held a Bake Sale at Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre (ONC) as part of the Junior Awards Scheme (JASS), a highly acclaimed programme which supports young people moving from primary school to lower secondary school.

Commenting, Centre Manager, Dom Heslop said, "This is a most generous and unexpected gift. I pay tribute to the girls for their incredibly hard work and we are touched by nominating us. The Dance School has had a long and strong relationship with our Centre and I am sure that will continue in the future."