Young Men from Edinburgh set sights on summit of Gran Paradiso

By katie Grover
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 12:56 BST
Next Month a group of ten young men and staff from Charity ‘Midnight and Beyond’ are preparing for the challenge of a lifetime: climbing Gran Paradiso (4,061m), the highest mountain in Italy.

The expedition brings together young men who have been engaging with Midnight and Beyond, a Charity which focuses on building trust, resilience and self-belief through consistent relationships, support and outdoor adventure in North Edinburgh.

The group has been undergoing physical training and mental preparation through our “Go Beyond” tailored programme including hill walking, Padel ball, cycling, boxing, football, camping and engaging in group support and activities all while getting kitted out and preparing for the alpine environment ahead.

This will be our most ambitious challenge yet! The team will travel from Edinburgh to Chamonix, trek into Italy’s Gran Paradiso National Park, and attempt to summit the peak with the support of experienced alpine guides. The climb will involve glacier travel and rope work, pushing the young men out of their comfort zones and giving them the chance to achieve something they once thought impossible.

North Edinburgh to Gran Paradisoplaceholder image
North Edinburgh to Gran Paradiso

“This is more than a mountain,” says our Go Beyond Coordinator Mark Porter. “For these lads, it’s a powerful symbol of everything they’ve overcome and everything they’re capable of. They’ve put in the work, and this trip will be a life-changing experience.”

We are currently seeking sponsorship and equipment donations to support the expedition. Support could include sharing our story, sponsoring the team and helping to provide essential alpine gear such as water bottles, insulated jackets, waterproof trousers, gloves and climbing accessories.

“This is a real opportunity to back something special,” says Mark Porter. “The lads are ready - they just need the tools to make it happen”.

