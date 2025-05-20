zoo-tiful day: Edinburgh care home residents have a wild time at local zoo

Residents from an Edinburgh care home had a roaring good time on their visit to the zoo, where they marked special occasions, reconnected with past passions and even created some monkey mischief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team and residents from Care UK’s Murrayside, on South Beechwood, visited Edinburgh Zoo to meet and feed a host of furry and feathered friends. From admiring rhinos and penguins to sharing laughs with cheeky meerkats and monkeys, the residents enjoyed a fun-filled, hands-on day.

One resident, Sandra Gillon, 86, experienced a special moment during the visit. A former zoo volunteer and passionate rhino advocate, Sandra was delighted to meet the current volunteer, chatting enthusiastically about all things rhinoceros and sharing stories from her time at the zoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Ruth Sheard, 91, a lifelong bird enthusiast, was especially thrilled by the visit to the penguin enclosure. “They are amazing creatures, seeing them swimming and jumping into the water was very entertaining!”

Murrayside resident Derek Reynolds at Edinburgh Zoo

The day was extra special for Derek Reynolds, who celebrated his 88th birthday on the outing. Known among friends for his fondness for meerkats, the group took a special detour to that particular enclosure just for him. “It was just a brilliant day, we did and saw so much. Thank you to the team for making it so special.”

As part of the visit, residents also took part in an enrichment activity for the drill monkeys, decorating colourful boxes and filling them with treats. They then watched as zookeepers placed the boxes around the enclosure and the curious primates ventured out to explore their new surprises.

Suzanne Welsh Home Manager at Murrayside said: “It was a truly memorable day for all involved. From reconnecting with old memories to exploring new experiences, it was wonderful to see the joy on everyone’s faces. It’s this kind of outing that brings so much happiness and creates lasting memories for our residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trip to the zoo was part of the care home’s ongoing commitment to helping residents live rewarding lives and stay connected to their passions and the wider community.

Resident Ruth Sheard with penguins

This special outing was made possible through the Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to share their personal ambitions. Whether it's revisiting a past hobby or trying something new like flying a plane or enjoying a classic fish and chip supper, every wish is embraced – no matter how big or small.

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to support residents in living active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence. It incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon, café and namaste rooms.

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Customer Relations Manager Cliona Robertson on 0131 516 2487 or email [email protected].

For more general information, visit careuk.com/murrayside.