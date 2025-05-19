Annual campaign highlights the potential dangers of working near powerlines

Farmers are being urged to prioritise their well-being and stay safe when working around the electricity network as they enter the busy harvest season.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution’s works closely year-round with farming communities and organisations, spreading the safety message across its areas, and its annual ‘Look out, Look up’ safety campaign is timed to coincide with harvest.

This year, SSEN’s campaign – which will run through to the end of the main harvest season in September – is again focusing on the dangers that coming into contact with the electricity infrastructure can have on whole families, as well as the individual injured.

It includes the following advice to help farmers stay safe when working near the electricity network:-

Farmers are being urged to beware of the dangers of powerlines.

Before you head out on the farm, always check for power lines above you.

If your farm machinery hits a power line: stay in the cab if it’s safe to do so – then call 105 and wait for help

Never touch an overhead line and don’t assume it’s dead – always assume it’s live unless, or until, the owner of the line has confirmed that it’s dead.

When machinery is in contact with an overhead line, anyone who touches both it and the ground can be electrocuted. Stay in the cab and lower any raised parts in contact with the line or drive the machinery out of the line if you can.

If you need to get out, to call for help or because of fire, don’t climb out in the usual way – jump out as far as possible, without touching the line or the machinery, and don’t touch any part of the machinery when on the ground.

Call 105 and ask SSEN to disconnect the supply. Even if the line appears dead, do not touch it as automatic switching may reconnect the power.

Peter Vujanic, head of safety for SSEN Distribution, said: “Each year, our ‘Look out, Look up’ campaign sets out to reduce incidents and injuries to farmers, contractors and land workers by providing them with vital information that can help save lives and prevent life-changing injuries. While we welcome the incident reports, we want to aim for zero so that no family experiences the loss or injury of a loved one through a work-related incident.”

Find out more at www.ssen.co.uk/farmsafety.​​​​​​​