Farming: Jim takes the chair at RHASS

A Stirling area Director with the society since 2010, Warnock was appointed Chairman Designate in 2020. His work during the Highland show has included terms as Steward for Cattle, Sheep, Light Horse, and Heavy Horse before being selected as Chief Steward of the Main Ring, a position he held for five years (2015-2019).

The 61-year old is married to Irene, and the couple have three children, Duncan, Calum, and Kirsty who are all involved in running the family farm.

Past Chairman of Stirling Young Farmers and Past Chairman and President of Stirling Agricultural Society, he has also been an active member of Royal Highland Educational Trust.

Taking over the position from Bill Gray, farm and estate manager at Preston Hall Farms, in the Lothians, Warnock said:

"My management style is that of collaboration and I look forward to working closely with fellow directors, members, Royal Highland Show exhibitors and the wider sector as we embark on a new chapter for the Society post-Covid.”

Stating that he was aware that there was much to be done to build on the society’s successes while working to meet the challenges of running one of the UK’s largest agricultural shows he added: