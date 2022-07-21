Farming: Jim takes the chair at RHASS

A Stirling area Director with the society since 2010, Warnock was appointed Chairman Designate in 2020. His work during the Highland show has included terms as Steward for Cattle, Sheep, Light Horse, and Heavy Horse before being selected as Chief Steward of the Main Ring, a position he held for five years (2015-2019).
The 61-year old is married to Irene, and the couple have three children, Duncan, Calum, and Kirsty who are all involved in running the family farm.
Past Chairman of Stirling Young Farmers and Past Chairman and President of Stirling Agricultural Society, he has also been an active member of Royal Highland Educational Trust.
Taking over the position from Bill Gray, farm and estate manager at Preston Hall Farms, in the Lothians, Warnock said:
Most Popular
-
1
When does Love Island finish? Love Island 2022 final date and winner odds
-
2
Love Island 2022: Who got dumped from Love Island? Full list of dumped Islanders
-
3
Scottish Heatwaves: Here are 15 fascinating pictures from the 1960s and 1970s of Edinburgh and Scotland experiencing heatwaves
-
4
Love Island: FOUR new bombshells to shake up Love Island villa ahead of final
-
5
Love Island winners Millie and Liam split - but who is still together from Love Island 2021?
"My management style is that of collaboration and I look forward to working closely with fellow directors, members, Royal Highland Show exhibitors and the wider sector as we embark on a new chapter for the Society post-Covid.”
Stating that he was aware that there was much to be done to build on the society’s successes while working to meet the challenges of running one of the UK’s largest agricultural shows he added:
"I am looking forward to meeting our stakeholders and listening to their feedback so we can work together to make the Royal Highland Show even better, alongside ensuring the Society continues to carry out its charitable remit to protect and promote the interests of rural Scotland.”