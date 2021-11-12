When is Battlefield 2042 coming out? Battlefield 2042 release date, early access, prices and what's new in latest instalment. (Image courtesy of EA DICE)

Fans of Electronic Arts’ first person shooter (FPS) franchise, Battlefield, are eagerly awaiting the release of the long-awaited new edition in the form of Battlefield 2042.

The EA DICE game is set to be one of the biggest FPS launches this year alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard and marks the 17th instalment of the World War themed and historically inspired Battlefield franchise.

EA and Swedish developer DICE revealed Battlefield 2042’s release date last month following the launch of its limited open beta for Open Access and EA Play subscribers in early October – with many fans fearing that glitches, bugs and patchiness in the 2042 beta, reminiscent of those plaguing the launch of Battlefield V, could be seen in the game's full launch.

But when is Battlefield 2042 coming out? And what can we expect from the 17th Battlefield instalment?

Here's everything you need to know about Battlefield 2042, including its full release date and early access date, new gameplay features, weapons and trophies – and how it differs to the beta version.

When is Battlefield 2042 coming out?

Battlefield 2042, the 17th instalment of EA's first person shooter game franchise, will be released in full on 19 November 2021. (Image courtesy of EA DICE)

Battlefield 2042’s official release date has been announced for 19 November 2021.

But for those who have pre-ordered the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Battlefield 2042 alongside EA Play Pro members, early access to the game begins a week ahead on 12 November.

Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers will be able to access Battlefield 2042 in a 10 hour early access trial from 8am UK time on 12 November – with progress carrying over into the full version of the game.

Hazard Zone is one of the two new, high intensity modes unleashed in Battlefield 2042. (Image courtesy of EA DICE)

What’s new in Battlefield 2042?

While popular Battlefield modes Conquest and Breakthrough will be returning in Battlefield 2042, EA DICE is giving the modes a massive multiplayer boost in its All Out Warfare – with matches set to double on previous 64 player limits to allow up to 128 players across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 consoles and PC.

Battlefield 2042 will also see new core modes in the form of Hazard Zone and Battlefield Portal.

Hazard Zone offers players the chance to play in a high intensity, high stakes mode and work as a tight-knit team risking their one life behind enemy lines to retrieve critical Data Drives in any of Battlefield 2042’s seven maps.

In Battlefield Portal, however, players can deploy in any of Battlefield 2042’s seven maps as well as those from the original Battlefield 1942 game, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 such as Arica Harbor, El Alamein, Battle of the Bulge, Valparaiso, Caspian Border and Noshahr Canals.

Portal is distinctly sandbox and primed for Battlefield fans’ nostalgia of earlier versions, letting players bring 2042 weapons into 1942 maps or use a builder function to create their own experiences by tweaking team ratios, victory conditions and pitting different factions from different eras against each other.

The Specialist system is yet another new addition to Battlefield 2042, allowing players to build their own squads and decide their role on the battlefield – with ten Specialists available in the initial launch and four more to come in the first year of live service.

As for new weapons and vehicles, EA DICE have brandished a whole new arsenal to make gameplay feel that much more futuristic and cutting-edge in the hellish landscape of Battlefield 2042 – in which climate change, no internet and geopolitical turmoil have culminated to forge a world in chaos.

While players can use Syrette Pistols to heal fellow squad members, slip into wingsuits and fly recon drones to have an advantage on the battlefield, they can also make use of a war-ready robotic dog, Summon the Ranger.

Reported leaks for the game have disclosed all new assault rifles, submachine guns, sniper rifles, marksman rifles and secondary weapons.

What trophies are available in Battlefield 2042?

35 trophies in total are available to win in Battlefield 2042, with a particularly challenging platinum trophy up for grabs alongside four gold, 10 silver and 20 bronze trophies.

The platinum trophy, Future Imperfect, can only be won by collecting all other trophies – with increased difficulty for winning trophies seen across the board in 2042.

Bronze trophies include Aerial Destroyer, which can be won by destroying an air vehicle with a rocket launcher while parachuting, Pack Rat, for successfully extracting 50 Data Drives in Hazard Zone and for reaching level five.

Meanwhile, silver trophies can be won for completing tasks like performing seven kills in one life with Dozer's SOB-8 Ballistic Shield and gold can be claimed for successfully extracting without a single death in your squad in Hazard Zone.

How much does Battlefield 2042 cost?

The cost of Battlefield 2042 differs by retailer and console, with pre-order still available at a range of different retailers ahead of the game’s full release.

At GAME, 2042 is available to buy on on pre-order for £64.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series XS, and £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox consoles.

Those eager to gain early access can purchase Xbox Gold and Ultimate Editions for One and Series XS on Xbox store for £89.99 (£80.99 via EA Play with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) or £109.00 (£98.99 via EA Play with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), respectively.

At Playstation Store, fans can get Battlefield 2042 for £59.99 (£53.99 with EA Play) on PS4 or £69.99 (£62.99 with EA Play) on PS5.

PC editions are also available on pre-purchase from the Epic Games Store ahead of 19 November, with the game currently available there for £49.99 for the Standard Edition (no early access to launch), £79.99 for the Gold Edition and £99.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Find out more about different editions of Battlefield 2042 and their benefits on the EA website.

