Early reviews for new action-adventure fantasy blockbuster Elden Ring already suggest the game will be one of 2022's biggest launches. (Image credit: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

As part of the highly anticipated launch of Bandai Namco’s newest blockbuster video game, Elden Ring, on Friday February 25, the company responsible for toys such as Tamagotchis and video games like Pac-Man and Dark Souls has teamed up with a Scottish company selling souvenir plots of land in a new competition.

First reported by Video Games Chronicle, Bandai Namco’s competition, launching with the release of role-playing fantasy game Elden Ring on Friday, will allow fans to put themselves forward to win the title of an Elden Lord or Lady, a digital certificate and a souvenir plot of land on the Highland Titles Nature Reserve at Duror near Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands.

Written by George R.R. Martin, the author of the epic novel series behind Game of Thrones, and brought to life by legendary Japanese video game designer of developer FromSoftware, Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring is set to be one of the biggest video game launches of 2022.

The 100 winners of Elden nobility titles will also receive a square foot souvenir plot of land on the Highland Titles flagship estate worth £36 - sold on the company’s website as standalone plots or as part of couple, individual and digital packages, with prices starting at £30 for a square foot plot of land.

But much like the titles sold “for enjoyment purposes only” and not to be confused with formal Scottish noble titles, as Highland Titles state in small script at the bottom of their website, souvenir plots of land sold by Highland Titles remain in the hands of the company and can only be used for conservation purposes.

"You obtain a personal right to a souvenir plot of land,” states a note at the bottom of the Highland Titles website.

"This is a form of heritable property that you can pass on to future generations.

“Highland Titles remains as the registered landowner and manages the land on your behalf.”

Plots of land near Glencoe and on the Kilnaish Estate sold by Highland Titles can be visited in person and, according to Highland Titles’ website, you can “essentially do what you please with the land within the normal confines of law”.

It adds that this includes selling on purchased plots of land or handing them down through generations “not just once but forever”.

The company is owned by the Highland Titles Charitable Trust for Scotland, a charity registered in Guernsey.

Bandai Namco’s competition, open to people living in the UK and Ireland aged 16 or over, can be entered by emailing Bandai Namco at [email protected], with participants required to explain with a message, video or photo why they or someone else they are nominating should be crowned as one of 100 Elden lairds.