Here's 10 of the best video game remakes, according to Metacritic scores

We all like a nostalgic walk down memory lane and, with how much technology has improved in recent years, remaking video games can make a huge difference, especially for older classics.

Remaking clunky graphics into smooth HD, or remastering well-loved stories with modern game mechanics has proven popular with many gaming fans.

Of course, it doesn’t always hit the mark. Edinburgh-based Rockstar Games recently remastered three of the older GTA games into GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Unfortunately, the game was full of bugs and glitches on release, scoring just 50 points on Metacritic.

Undefined: readMore

Still, many games actually prove more popular on the second time around.

Honcho gathered together data on games that have been remastered to become even more popular.

Here’s a look at the top best video game remakes, according to the amount of points they increased by on Metacritic when compared to the original.

Undefined: readMore

1. Rez.jpg Originally made in 2001, Rez is a rail shooter with a heavy emphasis on audiovisual elements in which a hacker attempts to breach an AI integral for the continuation of the human race to prevent it from shutting down due to information overload. It was remastered for Xbox 360 in 2008. It originally scored a decent 78 on Metacritic, but climbed by 11 points to 89 for its HD version. Photo: IGDB Photo Sales

2. Mafia Definitive Edition.jpg Re-made from the 2002 game simply titled Mafia, Mafia: Definitive Edition was remade fully - and saw an uptick in Matacritic reviews as a result. The player gets to try their lack at rising through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organised crime. The original scored 66 points on Metacritic, climbing to 7 with its re-release in 2020. Photo: IGDB Photo Sales

3. Metro 2033 Redux.jpg Metro 2033 Redux is the definitive remake of cult game, Metro 2033. The main focus of the new version to suit the 4A Engine for Next Gen, with new graphics and dynamic effects. This pulled the game's Metacritic score from an already-impressive 81 to a 90. Photo: IGDB Photo Sales

4. Yakuza Kiwama 2.jpg This action-adventure game, Yakuza Kiwama 2 is a remake of Yakuza 2 from 2005. Remade eleven years later for PS4, PS3, and Windows, the combat is based on Yakuza 6 but with a new story and a switch to focus on former anti-hero Goro Majima. The original game score 75, which rose by five points to 80 on Metacritic. Photo: IGDB Photo Sales