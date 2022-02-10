When is Grand Theft Auto V coming to PS5 and Xbox series X|S? GTA 5 next-gen release date and what to expect (Image credit: IGDB/Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto series owner Take-Two Interactive told investors on Monday’s quarter three earnings call that the fifth standalone instalment in the franchise, while rolled out in 2013, is continuing to pull in millions of players and sales worldwide.

The video games conglomerate, fresh off the back of announcing its acquisition of Farmville and mobile games producer Zynga for $12.7 billion in January, revealed that Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 160 million units in the last nine years.

And after Rockstar Games informed GTA fans that the latest standalone addition to the driving, shooting sandbox franchise is “well underway” in the form of a long-awaited GTA VI, the success of the franchise looks to only continue.

But when is GTA V coming out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Here’s what you need to know.

When is GTA 5’s PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release date?

Take-Two confirmed in its latest earnings call on Monday February 7 that Grand Theft Auto V will be released for the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles on Tuesday March 15.

The update on GTA 5’s third generation console release comes after the port was delayed last year by Rockstar, with many fans expecting that the fallout over remastered graphics and quality of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy would lead to Grand Theft Auto V’s next-gen launch being pushed back even further in 2022.

Following the success of GTA 5 Online, Rockstar will also be releasing Online as a standalone title in March.

The standalone version of GTA V Online will be free to play for PS5 GTA V owners for the first three months to enable new players to enjoy the game’s latest features on new-generation consoles.

What can we expect in GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

According to Take-Two, the next-gen release of GTA V will see the game given a new lease of life in new graphic modes of up to 4K resolution, 60 frames per second and HDR options among other features.

Those currently playing GTA V on third generation consoles will no doubt find that the slowed 30 fps rate of gameplay has hampered the overall experience, with the new version specifically tailored to match the increased processing and quality of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Textures, audio and and loading times are all due to get an upgrade too, with 3D immersive audio and ray-tracing added into the revamp of GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox X|S consoles.

When pressed on fears over gameplay quality in future GTA editions by an investor on Monday, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick acknowledged that the company fell short on GTA Trilogy despite being “totally focused on quality” and aiming to deliver “the best possible experience”.

"Very occasionally we fall short, and I think the Trilogy was an example of that and the title was launched with some issues.

"We've addressed many of them,” Zelnick added.

"There are more fixes to come, and going forward we remain highly focused on quality and we are exceedingly confident in all of our upcoming releases.”

How to get GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The full details about the next gen launch of GTA V are yet to be announced apart from the launch date for GTA V of March 15.

But Rockstar has revealed that those who are currently playing GTA 5 and Online on previous generation consoles will be able to transfer their GTA V Story Mode progress, Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in a one-time migration at launch.

