Mischief Unbound Pokémon Go: All tasks, rewards, and Field Research story

Pokémon Go has been running its Season of Mischief over the last few months, beginning at the end of August.

It’s finally coming to its conclusion now in the final Event of the season, bringing with it a host of fresh rewards and bonuses.

Plus, you can change the form of Hoopa to Hoopa (Unbound) by completing specific tasks.

Get stuck in to the final Event of the Season of Mischief before it finishes on Monday.Here’s all you need to know about Mischief Unbound and how to take part to get the bonuses.

How to take part in Mischief Unbound on Pokémon Go

You’ll be able to unlock the Mischief Unbound Special Research by completing the Season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, or by purchasing a $4.99 ticket from the Pokémon Go store.

The Event runs from 10am on Friday November 26th to 8pm on Monday November 29th.

The Season of Mischief is finally over, but there's still time to get involved. Photo: Niantic.

All of these times are in local time, giving players around the world equal opportunity to access the Event.

What bonuses are available in Mischief Unbound on Pokémon Go?

As always during Pokémon Go Events, there are a range of unique bonuses to take advantage of.

Here is what’s on offer during Mischief Unbound:

- 2× Transfer Candy

- 2× Catch XP

- Raid Hours from November 26-29, 2021

- Spotlight Hours from November 26-29, 2021

- Hoopa Unbound T-shirt for your Avatar

What are the Mischief Unbound Special Research tasks and rewards – and how to unlocked Hoopa (Unbound)?

If you complete the Misunderstoof Mischief Special Research story before December 1st at 9.59am local time or purchase a ticket for $4.99, you’ll be able to access this Special Research story for Mischief Unbound.

Not only are there special rewards for this story, you can also change Hoopa’s form after you complete the second set of tasks in the Special Research story.

The tasks are split into three groups, each with their own set of rewards.

Mischief Unbound, Part One of Three

- Take a snapshot of Hoopa — 1000 Stardust

- Catch 20 Pokémon — 1x Lucky Egg

- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms — 3000 XP

Rewards: 1x Incense, 1x Puffin, 3x Golden Razz Berry

Mischief Unbound, Part Two of Three

- Make seven Curveball Throws in a row — 1500 Stardust

- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon — 1x Star Piece

- Complete ten Field Research Tasks — 3000 XP

Rewards: 1x Incense, 1x Special Incubator, 3x Silver Pinap Berry

You’ll also be able to:

- Change Hoopa’s form from Hoopa Confined to Hoopa Unbound, requiring 50 Hoopa Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

- Change Hoopa’s form from Hoopa Unbound to Hoopa Confined, requiring 10 Hoopa Candy and 2,000 Stardust.

Mischief Unbound, Part Three of Three

- Earn seven hearts with your Buddy — 2000 Stardust

- Catch 20 different species of Pokémon — 3x Raid Pass

- Win three Raids — 4000 XP