For the second half of January, Pokémon Go has gone all in on one event: the Power Plant event.

Alongside Timed Research tasks and brand new Raid Bosses, there is also a new Pokémon to catch: Helioptile.

Here’s all you need to know about the Pokémon’s debut and the whole event.

What is the Pokémon Go Power Plant event?

This event is running from Wednesday January 19th to 10am on Tuesday February 1st, local time, part of the Season of Heritage.

A wide range of Electric-type Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently during the event, including:

- Helioptile

- Magnemite

- Grimer

- Voltorb

- Electrode

- Electabuzz

- Jolteon

- Porygon

- Trubbish

Pikachu, Beldum, Shinx, Blitzle and Klink all being available for battle during one-star Raids.

You will also be able to take part in new Field Research tasks and collect Team Go Rocket bonuses from midday local time on January 24th.

Also from this time on, Regice will become available in five-star raids and Dewgong, Piloswine, Monferno, and Druddigon will be ready to battle in three-star raids.

Here are the following event tasks you can participate in:

- Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon reward for an Electrike, Joltik or Helioptile encounter

- Make 3 Curveball Throws reward for a Magnemite or Voltorb encounter

- Walk 1km reward for a Helioptile encounter

- Walk 2km reward for a Trubbish and Alolan Grimer encounter

- Walk 4km reward for an Emolga reward

- Take a snapshot of a wild Electric-type Pokémon reward for 25 Mega Ampharos or Manectric Energy

What is Helioptile in Pokémon Go?

Just like all the other Pokémon in the spotlight during the Power PlanPokémont event, Helioptile is an Electric-type .

You can either find Helioptile through a random encounter in the wild, or by completing the Field Reseach task mentioned above.

If you’re especially keen to find it in the wild, stock up on Lure Modules or Incense in advance of heading out.

Although Helioptile will likely stick around after the event is over, it’ll be much more rare to find it in the wild, so your best shot is to try now.

Helioptile’s best moves are Quick Attack and Discharge, but can also perform Thunder Shock, Parabolic Charge, and Bulldoze.

How to catch Helioptile in Pokémon Go

Helioptile, like many Electric-type Pokémon, is vulnerable to Fighting- and Ground-type Attacks, so make sure you have at least a couple of these types before you head out on Pokémon your hunt.

It will be resistant to Flying-, Steel-, Ghost-, and Electric-types, so steer clear from these for a more effective battle.

As always, improve your chances of catching Helioptile by bringing along the strongest Balls you can find.

How to evolve Helioptile into Heliolisk in Pokémon Go

You’ll need 50 Candy and a Sun Stone to evolve Helioptile into Heliolisk.

To get Candy faster, try using Pinap Berries and transferring Heloptile.