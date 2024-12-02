Adele’s stunning residency, “Weekends with Adele,” undertook its final show on November 23 2024 as the ‘Hello’ singer took one final bow at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The residency, which first began on November 18 2022, has seen the singer perform 24 shows since she took up her spot as The Colosseum, with a box office revenue cited as $52.8 million (just shy of £40.1 million) across her season in Las Vegas.

Quite the amount for 24 evenings worth of work, but it actually pales in comparison to some of the other residencies of yesteryear that have taken place in the city of sin; and in some cases, some artists broke their own box office records.

So who are the 10 highest earners of those who have undertaken Las Vegas residencies before - and how much did Adele have to make to crack the top ten list? Trust the team at Prime Casinos (apt) to undertake the research on our behalf.

1 . Celine Dion - 'A New Day' ($565.73 million) Celine Dion revolutionized the concept of the Vegas residency with A New Day..., a visually stunning collaboration with Cirque du Soleil director Franco Dragone. Across 717 sold-out performances, this residency grossed a record-breaking $565.73 million, drawing fans worldwide and cementing her as the reigning queen of the Strip.

2 . Celine Dion - 'Celine' ($352.75 million) Building on the success of her first residency, Celine brought a more intimate yet equally captivating performance style. Featuring a full orchestra and her signature ballads, the show grossed $352.75 million over 427 shows, reinforcing Dion's unparalleled star power in Vegas.

3 . U2 – 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere' ($244.5 million) U2 introduced a futuristic twist to the Vegas residency. Held at the ground-breaking Sphere venue, the Irish rock icons combined immersive visuals with their iconic sound, grossing $244.5 million from just 40 performances in this limited engagement.