Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“It feels like a weekend holiday every time we hop in the fan. It’s like ‘where is next?’”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corella are a band enjoying a huge summer so far, with some big festival sets under their belts. The latest of these was Boardmasters, where the Manchester-based quartet played the Land of Saints stage on Friday (August 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consisting of Joel Smith (Vocals), Ben Henderson (Bass & Vocals), Jack Taylor (Guitar) and James Fawcett (Drums), Corella are fast becoming a fixture of the ever-growing Manchester music scene. Following their Boardmasters set and whilst enjoying the Cornish sunshine, three quarters of the band (minus Joel) chatted about how things have been going.

On their show, Jack said: “It was unbelievable out there. We were a bit nervous as it was 1.30pm on a Friday but we were really surprised, a lot of people turned up. It was good fun, busier than we anticipated.

“For as long as I’ve known Boardmasters to be a thing, I’ve wanted to come down. We always look forward to coming down, you’ve got the weather and the beach and it feels like the perfect environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a full weekend ahead, Ben was keen to be able to enjoy what Boardmasters has to offer.

“We’ve not really had the chance to explore the festival yet, we’ve just been pitching tents so far. Can’t wait to get a drink open. We’ve got the business out the way and now it's time for the pleasure part.

Corella enjoying the sunshine at Boardmasters | NationalWorld

Corella are a part of a blossoming music scene, with Jack saying: “We’ve been kicking about Manchester now for a few years. We’re all from different parts of the north but we’ve been bubbling around in that Manchester scene now. There are so many bands around there, and it’s nice to be a part of it. We love repping the north, especially coming down to a place like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band played a very different kind of show earlier this year, with a set at Emirates Old Trafford during a cricket match in The Hundred.

Jack added: “It was a very different vibe to what we are used to, because we’re at one end playing and the crowd is across the other end of the cricket ground. It’s definitely something we would want to do again and we’re also now converted cricket fans.”

The packed weekend schedule has seen Corella clock up a lot of miles in their tour van. This is, however, something the band are relishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James enjoys time in the van, saying: “It feels like a weekend holiday every time we hop in the fan. It’s like ‘where is next?’” people are turning up and getting involved with the gigs, we couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Keeping on the subject of festivals, Ben added: “We’ve had some really good time slots at festivals, like at Kendal Calling and Tramlines. We’ve been blown away by how many people who have come out to see us, and who actually know us. Playing in front of big crowds is all we want to do.”

“Once we get in that van and crack open a tinny, it’s just like being with the boys. As much as it is serious because we have some big gigs, we just want to go out there and enjoy playing our music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were doing this same thing to 15/20 people and we were buzzing. We’ll carry on still doing it the same way, it doesn’t matter how many people watch us.”

Boardmasters famously is known for its surfing experiences too, and getting involved on the waves is something Corella had mentioned to each other.

Ben said: “The amount of times in the group chat we’ve asked ‘do we get a free surf lesson?’ because we’re playing at the festival. We want to experience these things, why not try to get a surf in?”