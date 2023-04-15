News you can trust since 1873
10 Edinburgh celebrities who went to the Royal High School - including Sir Walter Scott and Thomas Doherty

Published 15th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The Royal High School in Edinburgh has a list of former students which includes some impressive and well-known names. Amongst the alumni are an actor on hit TV show Gossip Girl, a beloved Scots comedian and a rock star. It is one of the oldest schools in Scotland, so it also boasts some well-known historical names in its list of ex-pupils. Here are 10 celebrities who went to the Royal High School in Edinburgh.

This Edinburgh-born actor is known for starring in HBO series Gossip Girl, as well as for his roles in Disney Channel movie Descendants 2 and horror film The Invitation. Before rising to fame, Thomas Doherty attended the Royal High School, and also studied musical theatre at the MGA Academy of Performing Arts in the Capital.

The much-loved comedian and actor, who formed one half of The Two Ronnies alongside Ronnie Barker, attended James Gillespie's Boys School and the Royal High School in his boyhood. Corbett died in 2016.

Before he became an internationally-recognised actor, Ian Charleson won a scholarship to and attended Edinburgh's Royal High School. He even sang as a boy soprano in the school's choir. Charleson was best known for his starring role as Olympic athlete and missionary Eric Liddell in Chariots Of Fire. He died at the age of 40 in 1990.

