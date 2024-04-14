12 great photos of Edinburgh's Tynecastle High School over the years

Tynecastle High School was opened in 1912, and was for its first 98 years located at 15 McLeod Street, before moving across the road to its current premises in 2010.

The former B-listed building remains in place despite closing its doors more than 14 years ago, with plans in place to turn the site into flats.

We’ve taken a look into our photo archive to find 12 great photos of the Gorgie high school over the years. Former pupils include footballers Jason Cummings, Paul Hanlon and Gary Mackay, politician Keith Brown, as well as actors Steven McNicoll and Ian Richardson.

Wilfred Owen, the First World War poet, taught at Tynecastle for three weeks in 1917 when he was a patient at nearby Craiglockhart Hospital.

1 . Old school The old Tynecastle High School at McLeod Street, pictured in 2011, a year after pupils moved up the street to a purpose built new high school.

2 . New school The current Tynecastle High School, which opened in January 2010, up McLeod Street from the old school. This picture was taken in November, 2011.

3 . On screen Tynecastle High School was delighted to announce that its digital learning programme in S3-S6 was recognised and the school was named an Apple Distinguished School for 2016-2018. With all S3 - S6 pupils given an iPad for learning. Pictured are pupils L-R -Ethan Rehder, Dean Thomason and Harvey Lyne.