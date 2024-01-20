3 . Petrol heads

This 1978 Ford Escort was renovated and donated to the Salvation Army by students from Stevenson's College, where they had been honing their practical skills on the car. Pictured, in December, 1983, are: lecturers Alan Skene (far right) and James Paden with lads from the departments involved in the restoration, including David Kaminski and Kevin Shaw. Photo: GEORGE SMITH