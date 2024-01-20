News you can trust since 1873
15 great photos of Edinburgh's Stevenson College over the years

Looking back at life at the Sighthill campus
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 20th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Stevenson College at Sighthill was founded in 1970, and was named after famous Scottish engineer Robert Stevenson.

In 2012 it merged with Telford College and Jewel & Esk College to form part of the newly established Edinburgh College.

Before the merger, the college welcomed approximately 17,000 students each year, of which 1000 were from overseas. It had five faculties: Access & Continuing Education; Business, Administration & Languages; Creative Arts; Early Education, Health & Social Care; Science, Sport & Engineering.

Stevenson College at Sighthill, pictured in the summer of 2006, six years before it merged with other colleges in the city to become part of Edinburgh College.

1. Before re-brand

Stevenson College at Sighthill, pictured in the summer of 2006, six years before it merged with other colleges in the city to become part of Edinburgh College. Photo: Craig Stephen

These Stevenson College students worked with Deep Purple's Jon Lord in 2009 for a concert featuring Concerto for group and orchestra at the Usher Hall. left to right: Drums, Oscar Mannoni, Keyboard, Fraser Mitchell, Guitar Grant Kilpatrick, Vocals Grant Barclay, Bass, Ryan Anderson, Saxaphone Christopher Hartles and Guitar Thomas Temple.

2. Ready to rock

These Stevenson College students worked with Deep Purple's Jon Lord in 2009 for a concert featuring Concerto for group and orchestra at the Usher Hall. left to right: Drums, Oscar Mannoni, Keyboard, Fraser Mitchell, Guitar Grant Kilpatrick, Vocals Grant Barclay, Bass, Ryan Anderson, Saxaphone Christopher Hartles and Guitar Thomas Temple. Photo: Julie Bull

This 1978 Ford Escort was renovated and donated to the Salvation Army by students from Stevenson's College, where they had been honing their practical skills on the car. Pictured, in December, 1983, are: lecturers Alan Skene (far right) and James Paden with lads from the departments involved in the restoration, including David Kaminski and Kevin Shaw.

3. Petrol heads

This 1978 Ford Escort was renovated and donated to the Salvation Army by students from Stevenson's College, where they had been honing their practical skills on the car. Pictured, in December, 1983, are: lecturers Alan Skene (far right) and James Paden with lads from the departments involved in the restoration, including David Kaminski and Kevin Shaw. Photo: GEORGE SMITH

Adult pupils at Stevenson College, Edinburgh preparing for their German Higher exam in April, 1998.

4. Das ist gut

Adult pupils at Stevenson College, Edinburgh preparing for their German Higher exam in April, 1998. Photo: Hamish Campbell

