Edinburgh P1s: 17 lovely photos capturing Primary 1 classes across Edinburgh

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 25th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

The end of the year is nigh but, for many parents across Edinburgh, 2024 will be remembered as the year when their little ones started school.

August may now seem a while ago, but we’re still a few galleries away from finishing our P1 Yearbook 2024, which capture the first days of school for many pupils across Edinburgh.

Take a look through our gallery below. If you’d like to purchase any photos, you can do so at the National World Photo Sales page here.

Murrayburn Primary School

1. P1 Yearbook 2024

Murrayburn Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Murrayburn Primary School

2. P1 Yearbook 2024

Murrayburn Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Nether Currie Primary School

3. P1 Yearbook 2024

Nether Currie Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Newcraighall Primary School

4. P1 Yearbook 2024

Newcraighall Primary School | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice