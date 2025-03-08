22 Edinburgh high schools ranked by academic attainment as higher exams edge closer

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Mar 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST

With Higher exams just round the corner, we look at Edinburgh’s best and worst performing secondary schools – according to the latest available data.

Published annually, the Sunday Times schools league table for Scotland ranks the country’s 347 state secondary based on exam results.

The schools league table is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the Scottish Government’s “gold standard” of five highers in the last two years. Parents can see the full performance table for all Scottish state secondary schools by visiting The Times website.

Look through our photo gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare – and see where they rank on a national level.

Take a look through gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare. Photo: Pixabay

1. 22 Edinburgh secondary schools ranked in league table

Take a look through gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th

2. Boroughmuir High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th Photo: Third Party

Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th

3. The Royal High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th Photo: Third Party

Rank for Edinburgh: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 24th

4. Firrhill High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 24th Photo: Third Party

