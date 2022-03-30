Action plan for Bo'ness nursery

Improvements are being made at Bo’ness Public School’s early learning centre following the inspection

An action plan is now in place for Bo’ness Public School’s early learning centre (ELC) following an inspection report that found better support could be offered to children with additional special needs.

The unannounced inspection in November 2021 found that while the quality of management and leadership in the nursery was good, its care and support were deemed to be ‘adequate.’

The Care Inspectorate found that some “improvements were needed to ensure all children had a positive experience”- although it also had much to praise.

The report stated: “Children spent lots of time outdoors, playing with friends and being active and energetic. They were able to choose where they played and what they played with outdoors while also spending time with staff who joined in their play.

“This meant that children’s choices were being respected and they had a good variety of experiences to support their well being.”

Inspectors also praised the communication with families, having been told by parents and carers that the ELC’s Facebook page helped them to understand what their child was experiencing at nursery, while they also appreciated newsletters and phone calls to keep them up to date.

They did, however, feel that staff could use more training in how to meet the needs of children with additional support needs.

And they said that staff needed to be more proactive when dealing with children who were finding it difficult to cope with their emotions.

Staff were also reminded about the need for infection prevention and control procedures, including cleaning at mealtimes and good handwashing practices.

Rhona Jay, acting head of education, shared the nursery action plan with councillors.

She said that more training and staff development had been put in place straight away following the inspection and ongoing support is being provided by the central education team.

She said: “Bo’ness Public ELC will continue to receive our support right the way through to the next inspection.”

A specialist teacher will be also working with the whole team to help them improve planning for and support given to children with additional support needs.

The nursery staff will also participate in pupil emotional well being needs training.

Ms Jay said that any issues around cleaning had been addressed immediately.