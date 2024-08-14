Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With parents perhaps breathing a slight sigh of relief today as pupils return to school following the six-week long summer holidays, we’ve taken a look at the school holiday calendar for the academic year ahead.

Edinburgh pupils return to primary, secondary and high schools across the city today, Wednesday, August 14, with some set for their first day at school or stepping up to secondary from primary, like these Capital pupils in our P7 supplement starting life at ‘big school’ today.

With some parents who work from home now set for a bit more peace and quiet after six weeks of the school summer holidays, it is now a case of finding out when Edinburgh’s pupils are next off school and what the school holidays dates are from now until next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock photo of Edinburgh school pupils by: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Edinburgh school term dates 2024/25

The next school holiday is a single day, Monday, September 16, 2024.

The week-long October holidays run from Monday, October 14 until Monday October 21, 2024, after kids finish up at school on Friday, October 11. They will return on Tuesday, October 22.

The term ends on Friday, December 20, with kids on their Christmas holidays until Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The mid-term February week-long break will see pupils finish up on Friday, February 7, 2025 and return to school on February 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up is the two-week school Easter holidays, with the pupils finishing up on Friday, April 4 and returning on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Edinburgh pupils will also be off school on May 5, 6 and 19, 2025.

The current school year is due to end on Thursday, June 26, 2025, with kids again on their school summer holidays. With the next term scheduled to start on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These Edinburgh pupils were delighted with their exam results this year. | Council

School support on offer

Families on low income can get school grants to help with the cost of lunches and school clothing.

All children in primary 1 to 5 and special schools receive free school meals, regardless of your income or benefit status. However, if you match the conditions for free school meals on the Scottish Government website you will be eligible to receive free school meals for your children in P6, P7 and in secondary school; payment for lunches during school holidays; and free milk or a healthy snack

A school clothing grant payment of £125 for each primary child and £157 for each secondary child is also available, paid once a year into your bank account.

While, The Edinburgh Police Fund for Children helps families buy school footwear and jackets. Grants are normally up to £50 per child.Edinburgh School Uniform Bank provides new school uniforms for children in families in financial hardship.