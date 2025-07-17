Broxburn Academy student awarded Westminster internship in memory of Robin Cook

A Broxburn Academy pupil has been selected as the first ever recipient of a prestigious new internship in memory of the late Foreign Secretary and former Livingston MP, Robin Cook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lena Zielinska, a senior pupil at Broxburn Academy, was chosen following a highly competitive selection process to take part in the Robin Cook Internship, a paid summer placement established by current Livingston MP Gregor Poynton to mark the 20th anniversary of Cook’s passing.

The internship, which runs over two weeks this summer, will see Lena gain first-hand experience of the work of an MP both in Westminster and at Gregor Poynton’s constituency office in Craigshill. During her time in Parliament, Lena will attend meetings with senior politicians and officials, observe committee work, and support research, casework and campaigning activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lena secured the internship after submitting a written essay on “Livingston’s Place in the World” and attending a formal interview. She was selected from a pool of over a dozen strong applicants from schools across the constituency.

Gregor Poynton MP with Broxburn Academy pupil Lena Zielinska who has been awarded the first Robin Cook internship.

As well as academic excellence, Lena is a champion debater and has represented Broxburn Academy in the Donald Dewar Memorial Debating Tournament, Scotland’s national debating competition for schools. She is also an active member of the school’s STEM Committee, helps lead wellbeing and fundraising initiatives, and has volunteered with the NSPCC.

She is a Girl Guide, a Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award holder, and a fluent Polish speaker currently studying for Highers in English, History, Modern Studies, RMPS and Maths.

Speaking after the announcement, Gregor Poynton MP said: “Robin Cook was a towering figure in British politics and a hugely respected local MP. This internship honours his commitment to internationalism and public service and Lena reflects all of those values. She’s thoughtful, articulate, passionate about her community, and I’m thrilled to have her join the team this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lena Zielinska added: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been selected for the Robin Cook Internship. It’s a tremendous opportunity for young people like me to learn more about politics and the work of an MP, both here in Livingston and at Westminster. I can’t wait to get started and to gain experience that I know will stay with me for years to come.”

Unsuccessful applicants were also invited to attend a special Q&A session with Gregor Poynton MP on Friday 11 July at his constituency office in Craigshill, where they had the opportunity to learn more about the workings of Parliament and meet the wider constituency team.

The Robin Cook Internship pays the Real Living Wage and is open annually to S5 and S6 pupils across the Livingston constituency. It is expected to run again in summer 2026.