Colinton Primary pupils swap playground for the parade square during visit to Redford Barracks

To celebrate the final weeks of the school term, pupils from Colinton Primary School were given a rare glimpse into Army life during a special visit to Redford Barracks, hosted by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (5 SCOTS), as part of the Battalion’s Spring Drills.

The visit reflects the close ties between 5 SCOTS and the local community, with Colinton Primary located just a stone’s throw from the barracks and many of the soldiers living locally.

Throughout the morning, the P1 class observed, and inspected, a ceremonial drill parade, explored the Officers’ Mess, and got hands-on with Army camouflage and ceremonial kit, even trying on some of the uniforms themselves.

The group also met Regimental mascot, Cruachan IV and his companion Nightcap, learning how the Shetland ponies are cared for, cleaned and prepared for public duties.

Colinton students on the parade square

2Lt Constantine Samoilys, who helped coordinate the visit, said: “We’re proud of our roots in Colinton and it’s always a pleasure to welcome local school children to the barracks. The kids were brilliant, curious, enthusiastic, and keen to find out everything from what our shoes are called to why I was carrying a stick!”

Kirstin Budge, teacher at Colinton Primary, added: “The pupils had an absolutely brilliant time. They were full of questions and loved every minute, especially trying on the kit and meeting Cruachan. We’re lucky to have such strong links with 5 SCOTS right on our doorstep.”