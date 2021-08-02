Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The free helpline set up by Skill Development Scotland (SDS) will offer advice, information, and guidance for young people and their parents and carers on 0808 100 8000.

Around 145,000 pupils across the country are expecting their National, Higher, and Advanced Higher results after receiving their provisional results this summer with normal exams scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic..

Covid has had a massive impact on education

Skill Development Scotland’s career advisers will be available to discuss vacancies at UK universities and colleges; clearing; modern, foundation, and graduate apprenticeships; as well as jobs and volunteering.

The result helpline will be open:

8am-8pm Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 August

9am-5pm Thursday 12 and Friday 13 August

Health Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville urged learners to use the helpline

9am-5pm Monday 16 to Wednesday 18 August

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The free helpline offers young people an excellent source of advice and guidance and I’d appeal to learners who have questions about their next steps to use this valuable resource. Whether it’s practical advice about options, or reassurance following SQA results, the advisers are ready to help.”

Musselburgh based careers adviser Jennifer Jones is volunteering to help on the results helpline for the second time.

She said: “This has been a year like no other for young people and it is important to recognise the challenges that’s meant for them and to reassure them that there are still options and opportunities for them. It’s equally important to let them know that whatever their results might be, our advice - as always - is don’t panic and we can help.”

Skill Development Scotland’s Head of Career Information, Advice and Guidance Operations Sharon McIntyre said: “We know that receiving results has been a very different experience for young people and their families this year. It’s important to reassure them that whatever their confirmed results are, our advisers are there to provide support and expert advice on their options.”

The SDS Helpline advisers will also be available on social media, by direct message to My World of Work on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/myworldofwork/ or Instagram at https://instagram.com/mywowscotland.

