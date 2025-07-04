Developer’s generous donation brings joy to school pupils

Pupils at a primary school north of Edinburgh are making full use of a playground upgrade, thanks to a generous donation of play equipment from a local developer.

Following a previous donation of £750 worth of books, Craigiehall Meadows has now contributed £2800 to cover the purchase and installation of a clatter bridge for pupils of Dalmeny Primary School to enjoy.

In ensuring the best possible outcome, the developer and Ralph Sayer, who jointly contributed to the donation, worked closely with school staff to understand their needs and helped select equipment that will benefit pupils for many years to come.

Headteacher at Dalmeny Primary School, Gail Middlemiss said: “The children absolutely love the new addition to their playground, and we’re incredibly grateful to the Craigiehall Meadows team for their continued generosity.

L-R Artie Haywayrd-Johnsson. Caleb McCallum, Arabel Nelson, Amra Aasath

“We’re fortunate to have support like this. It was a pleasure to work with their team, they really listened to what we needed and collaborated with us to bring it all together.

“This follows their kind donation last year, when the children were able to choose new books and Craigiehall Meadows provided the funding. As a teacher, seeing the children happy is something that brings both myself and my staff a lot of joy and gestures such as these have such an impact.”

Formally Craigiehall Barracks, the site was requisitioned in 1939, becoming the Scottish Army HQ in 1951 until closure in 2019. The site has since undergone under a dramatic development and is becoming a vibrant community once again.

Dalmeny Primary is the catchment school for Craigiehall Meadows, rekindling historic ties from when it welcomed pupils from the former military base.

L-R Tzana Webster, Amra Aasath, Caleb McCallum, Arabel Neslon. Artie Hayward-Johnsson and Gail Middlemiss

Tzana Webster, Head of Estate Agency at Ralph Sayer, which oversees all sales at Craigiehall Meadows, said: “Visiting the school and seeing the children enjoying the new equipment was just great, it was a real privilege to see this project finally come to life.

“It’s been a genuine pleasure for the whole team to work so closely with the school on this. We’re delighted to see the equipment in place and being put to good use.

“As our closest school, Dalmeny Primary holds a special place in the heart of the Craigiehall Meadows community.

“With more families from the development joining the school roll, we hope these contributions continue to support both pupils and staff for years to come.”

Craigiehall Meadows is set within an expansive, tree-lined location that connects the River Almond with the 800-acre Dalmeny Estate and is located just minutes from Edinburgh’s sought-after neighbourhoods of Barnton, Cramond, and Cammo.

The development is currently undergoing a transformation with 78 homes being revitalised by expert contractors, combining thoughtful refurbishment with high-specification new-builds.

