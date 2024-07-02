East Lothian school road closure made permanent after only two objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school road which was closed temporarily during Covid to give people more space, will remain shut after plans to make it permanent received just two objections.

Countess Crescent, in Dunbar, was shut at one end as part of East Lothian Council’s Spaces for People work during the pandemic.

The move proved such a hit with Dunbar Primary School, which is next to the closed section of the road, and local residents, officers moved to make it permanent.

A report lodged in the council’s members library this week revealed that only two objections had been lodged to the proposed Traffic Order needed to make the change, and one from the local community council had been dealt with.

The report said: “After correspondence, the community council agreed we had addressed their points, but maintained support for the remaining objector who is concerned about the impact of the restrictions on the operation of the adjacent business.”

Countess Crescent in Dunbar was temporarily closed at one end during Covid. | Google Maps

It revealed that as well as the two objections, five letters supporting the permanent closure had also been received. And public consultations on the proposals were held before the closure went ahead.

Tackling the objections, officers said one concern raised was that since Covid restrictions are no longer in place then the reason for restricted access no longer exists.

They responded: “While some restrictions were put in place to ensure sufficient space for parents congregating at the school gate during the pandemic, anecdotal evidence suggested that parents have welcomed the reduction of car traffic in the vicinity of the school, and this is supported by the majority of responses to the consultation.”

And when challenged that there was no evidence that the closure had reduced the likelihood of danger to persons using the roads in the vicinity of the primary school, they responded “there is also no evidence to the contrary” adding the closure over the last three years had been “broadly popular”.