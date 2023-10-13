Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Edinburgh schoolchildren are “too scared to go to the toilet” due to a growing number of kids vaping in bathrooms, a council meeting has heard.

Concerns over the affect of teen vaping on education and health were raised at a parents’ forum this week, with plans agreed to step-up work with the NHS and schools to spread awareness of the risks. It comes as the Scottish Government is considering a ban on disposable e-cigarettes due to their environmental impact and growing popularity among young people.

Speaking at the Consultative Committee with Parents on Wednesday, October 12, the council’s head of schools Lorna French said pupils vaping in toilets was increasingly being reported as a problem by youngsters, teachers and other staff, adding that the issue “is not getting better”.

A growing number of Edinburgh pupils are vaping in the toilets at school, making other children too scared to go to the loo. Picture: Getty Images.

Parent Alistair Turnbull said: “I think every secondary school has got this looming large on the agenda, it’s causing a lot of anti-social behaviour, people scared to go into toilets – the whole nine yards of problems.” Samantha, another parent who attended the meeting, said as well as children being frightened to go into loos some schools were closing them due to “a handful which is growing and growing of children using toilets for vaping”.

Headteacher at Liberton High Stephen Kelly said: “”There isn’t a school in the city that is tolerating this. We can’t have a situation and we shouldn’t have a situation where people don’t have access to toilets.”