While dates may differ between each council area, all pupils are expected to enjoy 6-7 weeks of summer holidays before schools start back.

This means families will have a great opportunity to go on trips or enjoy the sunshine overseas.

Here are the summer holiday dates for 2022 (from start to finish) for schools in Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian, and West Lothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh and Lothian School holidays 2022: School summer holiday dates 2022, when will schools start back?

What are the summer holidays for Edinburgh schools in 2022?

Edinburgh schools will break up for summer on Friday 1 July. Students can enjoy roughly 6 weeks away from the classroom until the 2022/23 term begins in August.

The Autumn term will start on Wednesday 17 August. For more information about Edinburgh school holidays for the 2022/23 academic year try the Edinburgh City Council website.

What are the summer holidays for East Lothian schools in 2022?

East Lothian schools will break up for summer on Friday 1 July. Students can enjoy roughly 6 weeks away from the classroom until the 2022/23 term begins in August.

The Autumn term will start on Wednesday 17 August. For more information about East Lothian school holidays for the 2022/23 academic year try the East Lothian Council website.

What are the summer holidays for Midlothian schools in 2022?

Midlothian schools will break up for summer on Thursday 30 June (during lunchtime - like a Friday.) Students can enjoy roughly 6 weeks away from the classroom until the 2022/23 term begins in August.

The Autumn term will start on Wednesday 17 August. For more information about Midlothian school holidays for the 2022/23 academic year try the Midlothian Council website.

What are the summer holidays for West Lothian schools in 2022?

West Lothian schools will break up for summer on Friday 24 June. Students can enjoy over 7 weeks away from the classroom until the 2022/23 term begins in August.