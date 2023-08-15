It’s back to school for thousands of pupils in Edinburgh and across the Lothians on Wednesday as the new term begins.
After the long summer break, classes resume with the start of the new school year. But no doubt, both pupils and teachers will already be looking forward to the next holidays. So here are the details of the term dates and the holidays for the 2023/24 session in the different local authority areas.
Edinburgh
Autumn term starts: Wednesday 16 August 2023
Mid-term holidays:
Monday 18 September 2023 (autumn holiday)
Monday 16 October 2023 to Monday 23 October 2023 (mid term break)
Term ends: Friday 22 December 2023.
Christmas holidays:
Monday 25 December 2023 to Monday 8 January 2024.
Spring term starts: Tuesday 9 January 2024.
Mid term holidays:
Monday 12 February 2024 to Friday 16 February 2024 (mid term break)
Term ends: Thursday 28 March 2024.
Easter holidays:
Friday 29 March 2024 to Monday 15 April 2024.
Summer term starts: Tuesday 16 April 2024.
Mid term holidays:
Monday 6 May 2024 (May Day)
Tuesday 7 May 2024 (staff only day)
Monday 20 May 2024 (Victoria Day)
Term ends: Friday 28 June 2024
East Lothian
Term 1
Staff in-service day 1: Monday 14 August 2023
Staff in-service day 2: Tuesday 15 August 2023
Pupils resume: Wednesday 16 August 2023
Autumn holiday (schools closed): Friday 15 September 2023
Autumn holiday (schools closed): Monday 18 September 2023
All return: Tuesday 19 September 2023
All break: Friday 13 October 2023
Staff in-service day 3: Monday 23 October 2023
Pupils resume: Tuesday 24 October 2023
Term ends: Friday 22 December 2023
Term 2
All resume: Monday 8 January 2024
All break: Friday 9 February 2024
Staff in-service day 4: Monday 19 February 2024
Pupils resume: Tuesday 20 February 2024
All break: Thursday 28 March 2024
Good Friday: 29 March 2024
Easter Monday: 1 April 2024
Term 3
All resume: Tuesday 16 April 2024
May Day (schools closed): Monday 6 May 2024
All resume: Tuesday 7 May 2024
Staff in-service day 5: Monday 20 May 2024
Pupils resume: Tuesday 21 May 2024
Term ends: Friday 28 June 2024
Midlothian
Autumn term starts: Wednesday 16 August 2023
Autumn holiday: Friday 15 September to Monday 18 September 2023 inclusive
Midterm holiday:
All break: Friday 13 October 2023
Pupils resume: Tuesday 24 October 2023
Term ends: Friday 22 December 2023
Spring term starts: Tuesday 9 January 2024
Midterm holiday:
All break: Friday 9 February 2024
All resume: Monday 19 February 2024
Term ends: Thursday 28 March 2024
Summer term starts: Tuesday 16 April 2024
May Day: Monday 6 May 2024
Victoria Day: Monday* 20 May 2024
Term ends: Friday 28 June 2024
Staff development/non-pupil days
Monday 14, Tuesday 15 August 2023
Monday 23 October 2023
Monday 8 January 2024
Monday* 20 May 2024
West Lothian
Term 1
Staff resume: Monday, 14 August 2023
Pupils resume: Tuesday, 15 August 2023
September holiday:
All break: Thursday, 14 September 2023
All resume: Wednesday, 20 September 2023
October Holiday
All break: Friday, 6 October 2023
Staff resume: Monday, 16 October 2023
Pupils resume: Tuesday, 17 October 2023
Last Day of Term: All break Friday, 22 December 2023
Term 2
All resume: Monday, 8 January 2024
February Holiday:
All break: Friday, 9 February 2024
Staff resume: Monday, 19 February 2024
Pupils resume: Tuesday, 20 February 2024
Last Day of Term: All break, Thursday 28 March 2024
Term 3
All resume: Monday, 15 April 2024
May Holiday:
All break: Friday, 3 May 2024
Staff resume: Tuesday, 7 May 2024
Pupils resume: Wednesday, 8 May 2024
One-day local holidays:
a) All schools except those at b) and c) below – Spring Holiday: Monday, 20 May 2024
b) Bathgate Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Mary's, Bathgate and St Columba's (excluding Blackburn and Murrayfield Primary Schools) – Bathgate Local Holiday: Monday, 3 June 2024
c) Linlithgow Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Joseph's Primary School, Linlithgow – Linlithgow Marches: Tuesday, 18 June 2024
Last Day of Term: All break, Friday, 28 June 2024