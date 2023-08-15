Details of term dates and holidays during 2023/24 session for schools in Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian

It’s back to school for thousands of pupils in Edinburgh and across the Lothians on Wednesday as the new term begins.

After the long summer break, classes resume with the start of the new school year. But no doubt, both pupils and teachers will already be looking forward to the next holidays. So here are the details of the term dates and the holidays for the 2023/24 session in the different local authority areas.

Edinburgh

Schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians reopen on Wednesday after the summer holidays. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Autumn term starts: Wednesday 16 August 2023

Mid-term holidays:

Monday 18 September 2023 (autumn holiday)

Monday 16 October 2023 to Monday 23 October 2023 (mid term break)

Term ends: Friday 22 December 2023.

Christmas holidays:

Monday 25 December 2023 to Monday 8 January 2024.

Spring term starts: Tuesday 9 January 2024.

Mid term holidays:

Monday 12 February 2024 to Friday 16 February 2024 (mid term break)

Term ends: Thursday 28 March 2024.

Easter holidays:

Friday 29 March 2024 to Monday 15 April 2024.

Summer term starts: Tuesday 16 April 2024.

Mid term holidays:

Monday 6 May 2024 (May Day)

Tuesday 7 May 2024 (staff only day)

Monday 20 May 2024 (Victoria Day)

Term ends: Friday 28 June 2024

East Lothian

Term 1

Staff in-service day 1: Monday 14 August 2023

Staff in-service day 2: Tuesday 15 August 2023

Pupils resume: Wednesday 16 August 2023

Autumn holiday (schools closed): Friday 15 September 2023

Autumn holiday (schools closed): Monday 18 September 2023

All return: Tuesday 19 September 2023

All break: Friday 13 October 2023

Staff in-service day 3: Monday 23 October 2023

Pupils resume: Tuesday 24 October 2023

Term ends: Friday 22 December 2023

Term 2

All resume: Monday 8 January 2024

All break: Friday 9 February 2024

Staff in-service day 4: Monday 19 February 2024

Pupils resume: Tuesday 20 February 2024

All break: Thursday 28 March 2024

Good Friday: 29 March 2024

Easter Monday: 1 April 2024

Term 3

All resume: Tuesday 16 April 2024

May Day (schools closed): Monday 6 May 2024

All resume: Tuesday 7 May 2024

Staff in-service day 5: Monday 20 May 2024

Pupils resume: Tuesday 21 May 2024

Term ends: Friday 28 June 2024

Midlothian

Autumn term starts: Wednesday 16 August 2023

Autumn holiday: Friday 15 September to Monday 18 September 2023 inclusive

Midterm holiday:

All break: Friday 13 October 2023

Pupils resume: Tuesday 24 October 2023

Term ends: Friday 22 December 2023

Spring term starts: Tuesday 9 January 2024

Midterm holiday:

All break: Friday 9 February 2024

All resume: Monday 19 February 2024

Term ends: Thursday 28 March 2024

Summer term starts: Tuesday 16 April 2024

May Day: Monday 6 May 2024

Victoria Day: Monday* 20 May 2024

Term ends: Friday 28 June 2024

Staff development/non-pupil days

Monday 14, Tuesday 15 August 2023

Monday 23 October 2023

Monday 8 January 2024

Monday* 20 May 2024

West Lothian

Term 1

Staff resume: Monday, 14 August 2023

Pupils resume: Tuesday, 15 August 2023

September holiday:

All break: Thursday, 14 September 2023

All resume: Wednesday, 20 September 2023

October Holiday

All break: Friday, 6 October 2023

Staff resume: Monday, 16 October 2023

Pupils resume: Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Last Day of Term: All break Friday, 22 December 2023

Term 2

All resume: Monday, 8 January 2024

February Holiday:

All break: Friday, 9 February 2024

Staff resume: Monday, 19 February 2024

Pupils resume: Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Last Day of Term: All break, Thursday 28 March 2024

Term 3

All resume: Monday, 15 April 2024

May Holiday:

All break: Friday, 3 May 2024

Staff resume: Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Pupils resume: Wednesday, 8 May 2024

One-day local holidays:

a) All schools except those at b) and c) below – Spring Holiday: Monday, 20 May 2024

b) Bathgate Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Mary's, Bathgate and St Columba's (excluding Blackburn and Murrayfield Primary Schools) – Bathgate Local Holiday: Monday, 3 June 2024

c) Linlithgow Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Joseph's Primary School, Linlithgow – Linlithgow Marches: Tuesday, 18 June 2024