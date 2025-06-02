Edinburgh boys school appoints seasoned CEO as new Chair

Business leader brings global expertise to prestigious school

A seasoned hospitality leader has been appointed the next Chairman of the Board of Governors of one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious independent schools.

Robert Cook takes up the role this month following a formal interview process and having been appointed to the Board of Merchiston Castle School in March 2025.

He brings more than 30 years’ experience at the helm of some of the UK’s largest leisure and hospitality businesses with leadership roles including CEO of Hotel du Vin & Malmaison, CEO of De Vere Hotels, and UK CEO of Virgin Active.

Merchiston Castle School

Originally from Aberdeen, he holds an honorary doctorate from Robert Gordon University for his contribution to the hotel industry and owns The Cookie Jar, a luxury boutique hotel in Alnwick, Northumberland.

He will succeed Gareth Baird, who has held the role of Chairman since 2014 and will complete his 11-year tenure at the end of the academic year on June 27.

Gareth Baird, outgoing Chairman of the Board of Governors at Merchiston, said: “As a parent and a new governor to the Board, Robert has quickly demonstrated his passion for the school, as well as strong business acumen to drive Merchiston forward in this new chapter.

“As a Merchistonian myself, I am extremely proud of the work we have achieved over the past decade including the refurbishment of our boarding houses, launching The Forest nursery and junior school, as well as the recent introduction of our new day fee. Merchiston is an outstanding school and I’m delighted to hand over the reins to Robert as we also welcome our new Head, Huw Jones in August.”

Robert B. Cook will take over as Merchiston Castle School's new Chair of the Board

Commenting on his appointment, Robert Cook said: “It is an absolute privilege to support an institution with such a proud heritage and ambitious future.

“I’ve built my career by recognising talent and nurturing excellence, and I see those same qualities in abundance throughout Merchiston. This role is about ensuring we continue to successfully navigate the external headwinds the independent school sector has faced in recent years and evolve to meet the demands of tomorrow.”

Mr Cook also holds advisory and board positions with Dobbies Garden Centres, Terra Firma Capital Partners, supporting its German hotel group, Welcome Hotels and Imbiba, the growth hospitality platform.

This appointment follows the recent announcement of a new Head, Huw Jones, who joins Merchiston in August 2025.

Founded in Edinburgh in 1828, Merchiston Castle School is Scotland’s only all-boys independent day and boarding school. Dedicated to holistic student development with its coeducational nursery and junior school, The Forest, for children aged 3-9, as well as its unique educational approach for boys aged 9-18, which celebrates individual potential and encourages them to pursue excellence with passion and purpose.