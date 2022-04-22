Edinburgh College Midlothian Campus students’ project to help the homeless

Students from Edinburgh College Midlothian Campus who took part in Leonard Cheshire’s ‘Can Do’ programme.

The students took part in Leonard Cheshire’s ‘Can Do’ programme, during which they decided to embark on a ‘building communities’ project to raise funds for, and awareness of, the needs of homeless people.

Delivered by the pan-disability charity Leonard Cheshire, Can Do is a skills development and community involvement programme designed for 16-35 year olds with additional support needs.

As part of the project, the students took part in sessions on fundraising, mental health and wellbeing, designed posters and much more.

'Care and share’ bags were donated to Bethany Christian.

Jasmine Lapointe, Lecturer at Edinburgh College, applauded the students for choosing such a significant project which made a positive and tangible difference in people’s lives, and said they should all be proud for taking part.

Obert Dhundu, Leonard Cheshire’s Can Do Coordinator for Edinburgh, said: “The students expressed a keen interest in embarking on a project that will be impactful not only for themselves but for vulnerable people in the community, and this led them to choose a project centred on homelessness.