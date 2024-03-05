Edinburgh computing education provider Jam Coding win gold at the Learning Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the global LPI Awards last month, which was hosted by Claudia Winkleman, Jam Coding was awarded gold in the Learning Innovation category for creating a platform that is revolutionising the way computing is taught in primary schools.

The platform is host to Jam Coding’s Bespoke Curriculum; a modern and fun adaptation of the national computing curriculum which was released in 2014. The Bespoke Curriculum is designed to engage young people in the subject following a steep drop in interest over the years, whilst giving teachers the training, knowledge and resources to deliver it with confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Talbot, Learning and Development Manager at Jam Coding explained, “One of the biggest concerns in primary school computing education, as highlighted by Ofsted in 2022 is the CPD or continual professional development of teaching staff.

Host Claudia Winkleman presents Jam Coding with Learning Innovation Award

Our platform directly addresses this concern with certified teacher training for every single lesson. This means that teachers can undergo training, become certified then deliver tailormade lessons to each and every pupil with complete confidence and ease”.

Jam Coding was first established in Blackburn, Lancashire in 2014 but has since expanded its services to Edinburgh and other areas across the UK. A large proportion of their team comes from a teaching background.

“With a wealth of teaching experience behind us, we have a clear understanding of the issues teachers face,” Jen continued. “To put it simply, our platform was designed by teachers, for teachers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Crawford, Area Director for Jam Coding Edinburgh added, "Over the last year the feedback we have received from schools, parents and the children in our workshops has been incredible. There is so much enthusiasm around the subject.

The Jam Coding Head Office team

This award recognises the outstanding curriculum that we are delivering. Our coaches are thrilled and we look forward to working with more children throughout Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.”

Jam Coding was joined in the Learning Innovation category by some incredible multi-national companies with unbelievable learning approaches. With the bar set so high, they were both delighted and humbled to win the category.

Roger Grogan, National Director at Jam Coding commented, “What a time to be leading Jam Coding. This product is changing the experience of young people and teachers in the delivery and adoption of coding and computing lessons across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are seeing exactly what we set out to achieve: Higher levels of engagement, more confidence in teachers and better outcomes for all.

It is incredible to be recognised by the Learning and Performance Institute. This accolade is a testament to all of the team, Area Directors and Code Coaches working across the UK to deliver this product to young people”.