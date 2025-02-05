A semi-detached Edinburgh home will be converted into a nursery to facilitate the extension of the current adjoining nursery to help meet rising demand for places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission was granted on January 29 by the council’s planning department for alterations and change of use of the existing residential dwelling house, located at 53 Liberton Gardens, to a nursery.

The nursery will form an extension of the current Carebears Children’s Nursery within the adjoining building at 55 Liberton Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The principle of the nursery is established and the intensification of the operational uses of the nursery would be compatible within the residential context of the application site, adding to the area's character.

“The site has no designated car parking, which is acceptable for the new use as it would be well served by sustainable transport modes nearby.”

The applicant has three years to carry out the proposed alteration works, and the hours of operation will be restricted to 7.30am - 6.30pm Monday to Friday only.

The adjoining properties at 53 and 55 Liberton Gardens will now become one complete nursery after Carebears Children's Nursery's plans were approved by the council. | City of Edinburgh Council

Sign up for our new Breaking Newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numbers 53 and 55 Liberton Gardens originally formed semi-detached dwelling houses, arranged over two floors. Both properties have the benefit of large plots, being located on the corner of Liberton Gardens and Little Road.

Number 55 has been substantially altered and extended in the past, previously occupied and operating as a doctor’s surgery. Change of Use was obtained in 2012 for the property to then become a children’s nursery.

Number 53 currently remains as a dwelling house, which has been extended to the rear. Planning consent was obtained for this extension in 1998.

In the planning documents, Carebears Children’s Nursery said: “Due to the growing demands of the nursery, we are looking to extend the size of the nursery, to allow us to provide a continued level of childcare to additional parents and guardians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is an ongoing demand for additional childcare spaces in the area which has been witnessed at our current locations.

“The current nursery at Liberton Gardens is operating at maximum capacity at present, given the size of the building. Continued demand from families for additional spaces has necessitated the need to look for further accommodation.

“The current owners of 53 Liberton Gardens are looking to sell the property. We feel this gives us the opportunity to expand the business and meet the need for the further children’s spaces being sought.

“By extending the current nursery into the adjoining property, it allows the full operation to remain at one site, as opposed to having to split the children and staff over different locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current proposals are to internally link the properties by creating access doors through the separating wall, to allow the nursery to operate fully as one unit. This gives us access to multiple exits and two staircases, providing enhanced escape route provisions from the building.

“The current proposals would not see any external changes to the building. An existing double garage on the plot of No 53 would remain, and would be used for the storage of outdoor play equipment etc.”

Carebears Children’s Nursery currently runs the nursery at 55 Liberton Gardens, together with at a separate site at 126 Lasswade Road.

These approved proposals will involve alterations and upgrades to the existing dwelling house to allow it to be suitable for nursery use. This will involve the reconfiguration of room shapes internally and the formation of link doors to the existing adjoining nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New sanitary facilities will be provided for children’s use together with kitchen facilities. Associated internal adjustments will be formed to the existing nursery, which would not be subject to the requirements of planning consents.

The online application received one objection, from local resident Zahra Hussain, who said: “We are particularly concerned about the noise levels that may result from a larger nursery, especially during peak times when children are playing outside. This could significantly affect our quality of life and the peaceful enjoyment of our home.”

The current nursery operates with a maximum capacity of 61 children. It is intended that the extended nursery formed within 53 Liberton Gardens will operate with an additional 35 children, giving a total of 96 children over the enlarged site.

The nursery provides a source of local employment for 25 members of staff in the existing building. This will require to be increased by an additional 13 members of staff, to serve the additional numbers of children within the enlarged building.