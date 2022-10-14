News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Napier University to give students free on-campus breakfast as cost of living crisis continues

Edinburgh Napier University will be offering its students a free breakfast to support them through the cost of living crisis.

By Anna Bryan
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

The free food will be available to students every weekday across all three Edinburgh Napier campuses from Monday, October 17. The meal will include a breakfast roll and a hot drink, which will be available every day between 8.30am to 10.30am from Monday to Friday.

To get the free breakfast, students will need to show their Edinburgh Napier student card to staff at the till.

Edinburgh Napier has launched the initiative in an effort to support its students through the current cost of living crisis. Announcing the news on social media, the university said: “We understand the impact that the rising cost of living has on our students, and we want to do all we can to support you.

“We look forward to welcoming you onto campus for breakfast soon!”

Edinburgh Napier University will provide its students with free breakfast, as the cost of living crisis continues.
