News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh P1s: 22 adorable photos of Edinburgh's Primary 1 classes during their first days at school

Take a look through the latest instalment of our Primary 1 Yearbook.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:21 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT

Hundreds of children across Edinburgh made the big move to primary school in August, which marked a major milestone for pupils and parents alike. Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a look at Primary 1 class photos which capture the city’s youngsters' first days at school.

Take a look through our latest gallery and see if you can spot your little ones in their first class photos.

Regius School

1. P1 Yearbook 2023

Regius School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Roseburn Primary School

2. P1 Yearbook 2023

Roseburn Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Roseburn Primary School

3. P1 Yearbook 2023

Roseburn Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Royal High Primary School

4. P1 Yearbook 2023

Royal High Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh