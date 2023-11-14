Edinburgh P1s: 22 adorable photos of Edinburgh's Primary 1 classes during their first days at school
Take a look through the latest instalment of our Primary 1 Yearbook.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:21 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT
Hundreds of children across Edinburgh made the big move to primary school in August, which marked a major milestone for pupils and parents alike. Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a look at Primary 1 class photos which capture the city’s youngsters' first days at school.
Take a look through our latest gallery and see if you can spot your little ones in their first class photos.
1 / 6