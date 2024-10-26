Edinburgh P1s: 23 adorable class photos as Edinburgh youngsters move up to primary school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 26th Oct 2024, 04:45 GMT

Hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh made the big move up to primary school in August - the beginning of a school career which could last the next 13 years.

To mark the special occasion, we visited primary schools across the city to capture pupils’ first days in the classroom.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot your little ones. And if you want to buy any of our class photos, visit the National World Photo Sales page.

Davidsons Mains Primary School

1. P1 Yearbook 2024

Davidsons Mains Primary School | Alan Rennie

Davidsons Mains Primary School

2. P1 Yearbook 2024

Davidsons Mains Primary School | Alan Rennie

Dean Park Primary School

3. P1 Yearbook 2024

Dean Park Primary School | Alan Rennie

Dean Park Primary School

4. P1 Yearbook 2024

Dean Park Primary School | Alan Rennie

