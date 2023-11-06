News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Edinburgh P1s: 23 lovely pictures of Edinburgh's new Primary 1 classes at the start of their school journey

Another instalment of class photos from our Primary 1 Yearbook 2023.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:28 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT

August’s long summer days and warmer temperatures may seem a distant memory now, but hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh will remember their first days at school for many years to come.

We’ve taken another look through our Primary 1 Yearbook class photos, which captured pupils’ first days at school. In the latest gallery, we shine the spotlight on pupils from various schools across the Capital – from Niddrie Mill Primary School to Redhall Primary.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot your children at the start of their school careers.

Niddrie Mill Primary School

1. P1 Yearbook 2023

Niddrie Mill Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Niddrie Mill Primary School

2. P1 Yearbook 2023

Niddrie Mill Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Niddrie Mill Primary School

3. P1 Yearbook 2023

Niddrie Mill Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Oaklands School

4. P1 Yearbook 2023

Oaklands School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh