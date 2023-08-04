The fifth instalment of our Primary 7 yearbook 2023

There are just under two weeks left until school pupils across Scotland return to the classroom to begin the new academic year.

For hundreds of youngsters across Edinburgh, this will mean a huge move to a whole new school, with new classmates, subjects and teachers. To celebrate the momentous move, we’ve compiled the final year students’ class photos which were taken over their last months as primary school pupils.

Take a look through our latest picture gallery, which has photos from various schools – from Granton to Leith Walk.

1 . P7 Yearbook 2023 Granton Primary School Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . P7 Yearbook 2023 Granton Primary School Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . P7 Yearbook 2023 Granton Primary School Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . P7 Yearbook 2023 Gylemuir Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5