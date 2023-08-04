News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh P7s: 19 final year class photos as Edinburgh pupils prepare for move to secondary

The fifth instalment of our Primary 7 yearbook 2023
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:03 BST

There are just under two weeks left until school pupils across Scotland return to the classroom to begin the new academic year.

For hundreds of youngsters across Edinburgh, this will mean a huge move to a whole new school, with new classmates, subjects and teachers. To celebrate the momentous move, we’ve compiled the final year students’ class photos which were taken over their last months as primary school pupils.

Take a look through our latest picture gallery, which has photos from various schools – from Granton to Leith Walk.

Granton Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2023

Granton Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Granton Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2023

Granton Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Granton Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2023

Granton Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Gylemuir Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2023

Gylemuir Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

