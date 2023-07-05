News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh P7s: 21 of Edinburgh's Primary 7 class photos as they wave goodbye to primary school

The first instalment of our Primary 7 class photos ahead of their secondary move
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:23 BST

Pupils across Edinburgh have now waved goodbye to primary school and are getting ready for their move to secondary school in August.

To celebrate their new chapter, we have final-year class photos from primary schools across the Capital. Here are the first 21 photos – from Abbeyhill Primary School to Canal View.

Abbeyhill Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2023

Abbeyhill Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Balgreen Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2023

Balgreen Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Balgreen Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2023

Balgreen Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Blackhall Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2023

Blackhall Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

