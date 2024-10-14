Edinburgh parents reminded that school meal support continues over half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh parents are being reminded that they could be eligible for extra payments over the half term holiday to cover the cost of meals for their children.

National advice agency Advice Direct Scotland is urging households to check if they could qualify for support while pupils are at home during the October break.

Households normally eligible for free school meals during term-time should automatically receive payments of £2.50 per day, per child during the holiday.

While exact half term dates vary by council, this means that a household with two children who are off school for two weeks could be entitled to around £50.

Those who have not yet applied for free school meals, or who have recently started claiming benefits due to a change in circumstances, are being urged to take action.

Over school holiday periods, the Scottish Government provides funding for children whose parents are in receipt of certain benefits. Payments are set at £2.50 per day, per child, for each day of the holidays excluding weekends.

Families in receipt of free school meals before the Easter holidays earlier this year received a payment of around £30 per child. Over the summer, this was around £75 per child.

To qualify, people must be in receipt of one of the following benefits:• Universal Credit (where monthly earned income is not more than £796)• Income Support• Income-based Job Seeker’s Allowance• Income-based Employment and Support Allowance• Support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

You can also get help if you receive:• Child Tax Credit, but not Working Tax Credit, and your income is less than £19,995• Both Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit and have an income of up to £9,552

People who have previously not been eligible but have just started receiving one of the above benefits can apply for the extra support immediately.

Applications can be made through councils or online at mygov.scot. Those unable to fill out the application can contact the team at advice.scot for help by phone or online.

The form only takes around 20 minutes to fill in. Applicants will need the dates of birth of any children they have, their partner’s details if applicable and their bank details.

advice.scot provides free, practical advice and information on any topic, including access to benefits and whether households are claiming all the support they are entitled to.

The team can be contacted on 0808 800 9060 (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm), or through www.advice.scot.

Conor Forbes, policy director at Advice Direct Scotland, said: “With the half term break already underway in some parts of Scotland and rapidly approaching in others, it’s important that people are aware of the support available to help them provide healthy meals for their children.

“Many people are already finding things extremely difficult when it comes to their household finances due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the recent rise in energy prices.

“The good news is that for those whose children are eligible for free school meals, payments are available during the October break, so we would urge anyone who might benefit to apply now.

“Anyone worried or confused can call Advice Direct Scotland, where we have a wide range of services available to everyone at no cost, regardless of personal circumstance.”