Edinburgh pupils chart a course for maritime careers through national skills programme

Pupils try on Royal Navy divers’ equipment with Phillip Newlove, clearance diver from Charlie Squadron, Faslane

A major push to inspire Scotland’s future workforce is underway as the Maritime Pathways programme brings hands-on learning and career inspiration to classrooms across the country - connecting thousands of pupils with real opportunities in one of Scotland’s most vital industries.

Young people across Scotland have been taking part in the nationwide, delivered by the Scottish Maritime Cluster, with the most recent events held at St Augustine's High School in Edinburgh and City of Glasgow College Riverside Campus.

Bringing together pupils from across the city, the event showcased the wide range of career opportunities available in Scotland’s thriving maritime sector.

Pupils were immersed in a day of hands-on activities that brought industry roles to life - from building and testing their own miniature boats and navigating real-life scenarios in simulators, to examining deactivated munitions alongside explosive ordnance disposal experts.

Pupils hear from organisations at Maritime Pathways event.

Pupils also had the opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals - including representatives from Royal Navy, Malin Group, Clyde Marine Training, University of Strathclyde, Onboard Maritime, City of Glasgow College, Tymor Marine, Belcan and Seapeak - who shared insights into their roles and led engaging sessions that brought the maritime sector directly into the classroom.

Kevin Hobbs, chair of Scottish Maritime Cluster and chief executive officer at CMAL, said: “We want to connect young Scottish talent to one of Scotland’s most vital and fast-evolving industries. Maritime is more than just ships and sea - it’s an exciting, modern, and highly varied sector with pathways that are accessible to all, regardless of academic background or geography.

“For many pupils, this is the first time they’re discovering a world of opportunity that’s quite literally on their doorstep. By bringing the sector into the classroom - and into pupils’ hands - Maritime Pathways is creating a wave of new interest in an industry central to Scotland’s future economy.”

Delivered through 14 events to 35 schools across the country, including the highlands, islands, boarders, coastal regions and central belt, the programme will inform, inspire and engage more than 2,000 pupils.

Pupils get hands-on experience with maritime activities at the Maritime Pathways event

Additionally, a new Maritime Pathways toolkit has been developed and listed as a Skills Development Scotland resource for all pupils throughout Scotland to access. With case studies from employees across a range of maritime subsectors, an interactive careers pathway finder and quiz, the toolkit gives pupils and teachers unlimited access to a lasting careers resource.

Ashleigh McCulloch, regional lead of DYW Glasgow, said: “Maritime Pathways provides an incredible opportunity for pupils in Glasgow and beyond to gain exposure to the world of maritime. Seeing pupils who may have thought their skills and interests didn’t apply to the sector have had their eyes opened to potential careers through exciting activities and direct contact with employers is invaluable.”

With over 95% of the UK’s imports and exports transported by sea, the maritime sector is a cornerstone of the national economy and one that’s constantly evolving. Maritime Pathways aims to showcase these accessible opportunities, while equipping pupils with key skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, and creativity.