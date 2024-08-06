Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Levels of attainment for pupils across Edinburgh remain above those achieved before the Covid pandemic according to exam results released today, Tuesday, August 6.

Around 12,390 pupils in the Capital have received their results from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA). This is the first year since 2019 where there are no adjustments to course and assessment requirements. Different assessment models were used in 2020 and 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic.

A total of 44,003 resulted awards were certificated for 12,392 candidates in over 92 subjects ranging from Accounting to Urdu.

The performance of pupils across Edinburgh was maintained or improved in most measures for National 5 and Higher courses when compared to both 2023 and 2019 performance.

The gap in performance between the least advantaged and the most advantaged pupils has decreased in almost all measures when compared with 2023 and 2019 data. While, the number of passes in National Progression Awards have increased by 17 per cent.

These Edinburgh pupils were delighted with their exam results. | Council

Sanjay Nair, 16, who is going into sixth year at Liberton High School said: “I had the vision of going to university since I was quite young and towards the end of this year I decided to stay on for sixth year.

“I'll go to university next year to make sure I’m ready to go on to study further. I've enjoyed computing science for a while and I like programming. My dad does it at home and so I’m delighted that I’ve got the A and Bs at higher I need to make my parents proud and do what I’ve always wanted to do.”

Paige Quin, 15, who has just left Liberton High school to go to college to study childcare said: “Over the last couple of years I’ve done courses in hairdressing and beauty at Granton College and I studied childcare in school.

“I’m excited now to be moving on to college and my goal is to become a foster carer as I think it is really important that all children have the right to a loving and caring environment. I’m really pleased that I got the grades I needed today to do that.”

Jenna Braban, 17, who has just left Liberton High School to go to Cambridge to study veterinary medicine said: “I’ve always wanted to be a vet and I started considering Cambridge as a possibility at the end of fifth year. Going to a summer school made my mind up.

“I’ve had to study so hard to achieve the A’s I got at advanced higher. I did a lot of interviews and my teachers were a great support during that time.

“I’m ecstatic about my results and I can’t wait to start my studies at Cambridge after the summer.”

Councillor Joan Griffiths, education convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I would like to thank all of our school staff who have worked incredibly hard to ensure that our young people were able to perform so well in their coursework and examinations.

“I want to recognise the invaluable support given by parents and carers and most of all I would like to take this opportunity to praise the efforts of our young people.

“Every learner’s journey and achievements are unique to them, we have the ambition that all young people are able to fulfil their potential, reach the highest levels of achievement through the provision of the best possible educational experiences.

“I am particularly pleased that our schools are using a wide range of vocational qualifications, providing pathways for all into positive destinations.”