Edinburgh pupils start new chapter with World Book Day donation from leading housebuilder

Pupils at Maybury Primary School are celebrating World Book Day with a donation from Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes towards their favourite titles.

The brand-new school, located in the West Craigs area of Edinburgh, welcomed its first batch of pupils back in January – 26 P1 learners who had previously been based at East Craigs Primary since August 2024.

To mark the pupils’ transition, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes has donated book vouchers totalling £250 for the class to spend on some of their favourite titles.

Councillor Joan Griffiths, Education, Children and Families Convener, said: “It was fantastic to see the new Maybury Primary School open its doors to its first group of P1 learners at the end of January, and I know that the whole school community are excited to celebrate World Book Day. We know that access to books and hearing stories is hugely beneficial for our younger learners, helping them to establish the early building blocks for reading, broadening their knowledge of the world and helping to develop their imaginations. This welcome donation of book vouchers will help the school to enhance their library and in turn add to the learning experience of children at the school.”

Lorraine Paterson, Sales Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for pupils in the West Craigs area, and what better way to celebrate their move to their new school than with a donation towards their favourite books for the classroom.

“It’s no secret that reading builds imagination and helps with creativity, and we all have our favourite novels from childhood that we hold dear to our hearts. If this small donation helps even one P1 pupil pick up a book and find a love for reading, then we know we’ve played a positive role in helping the youngest in our local communities thrive.”

Maybury Primary School is a local school to David Wilson’s West Craigs Quarter and Barratt @ West Craigs developments. For more information on Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes in the East of Scotland, visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/scotland-east/